GLOBAL PHENOL MARKET REPORT- KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, REGIONS, AND FORECASTS | 14.69 MTPA BY 2023

The research reports on Global Phenol Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Phenol Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Phenol Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2737722

Global phenol capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 13.85 mtpa in 2018 to 14.69 mtpa by 2023. Around four planned and announced phenol plants are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, Malaysia and India are expected to lead phenol capacity growth by 2023, followed by Russia

Scope of this Report-

– Global phenol capacity outlook by region

– Global phenol capacity outlook by country

– Phenol planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major phenol producers globally

– Global phenol capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global phenol capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced phenol plants globally

– Understand regional phenol supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global phenol industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of phenol capacity data

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2737722

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 9

2. Global Phenol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 11

2.1. Global Phenol Industry, An Overview 11

2.2. Global Phenol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 11

2.3. Global Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 12

2.4. Global Phenol Industry, Planned and Announced Plants 13

2.5. Global Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 14

2.6. Global Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 18

2.7. Global Phenol Capacity Contribution by Region 22

2.8. Key Companies by Phenol Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018 23

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Phenol Industry 24

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants 25

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 26

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Company 27

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 28

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 29

3. Global Planned and Announced Phenol Plants 30

4. Africa Phenol Industry 31

4.1. Africa Phenol Industry, An Overview 31

4.2. Africa Phenol Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 31

4.3. Africa Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 32

4.4. Africa Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 33

4.5. Africa Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 33

4.6. Phenol Industry in South Africa 34

4.6.1. South Africa Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 34

5. Asia Phenol Industry 35

5.1. Asia Phenol Industry, An Overview 35

5.2. Asia Phenol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 35

5.3. Asia Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 36

5.4. Asia Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 37

5.5. Asia Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 39

5.6. Asia Phenol Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 42

5.7. Asia Phenol Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 43

5.8. Phenol Industry in China 44

5.8.1. China Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 44

5.9. Phenol Industry in India 47

5.9.1. India Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 47

5.10. Phenol Industry in South Korea 48

5.10.1. South Korea Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 48

5.11. Phenol Industry in Thailand 49

5.11.1. Thailand Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 49

5.12. Phenol Industry in Singapore 50

5.12.1. Singapore Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 50

5.13. Phenol Industry in Japan 51

5.13.1. Japan Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 51

5.14. Phenol Industry in Malaysia 52

5.14.1. Malaysia Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 52

5.15. Phenol Industry in Taiwan 53

5.15.1. Taiwan Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 53

6. Europe Phenol Industry 54

6.1. Europe Phenol Industry, An Overview 54

6.2. Europe Phenol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 54

6.3. Europe Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 55

6.4. Europe Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 56

6.5. Europe Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 57

6.6. Phenol Industry in Germany 60

6.6.1. Germany Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 60

6.7. Phenol Industry in Slovakia 60

6.7.1. Slovakia Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 60

6.8. Phenol Industry in Belgium 61

6.8.1. Belgium Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 61

6.9. Phenol Industry in Romania 61

6.9.1. Romania Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 61

6.10. Phenol Industry in Poland 62

6.10.1. Poland Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 62

6.11. Phenol Industry in France 62

6.11.1. France Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 62

6.12. Phenol Industry in Finland 63

6.12.1. Finland Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 63

6.13. Phenol Industry in Italy 63

6.13.1. Italy Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 63

6.14. Phenol Industry in Spain 64

6.14.1. Spain Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 64

7. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry 65

7.1. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry, An Overview 65

7.2. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 65

7.3. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 66

7.4. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 67

7.5. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 67

7.6. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 69

7.7. Former Soviet Union Phenol Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 70

7.8. Phenol Industry in Russia 71

7.8.1. Russia Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 71

8. Middle East Phenol Industry 72

8.1. Middle East Phenol Industry, An Overview 72

8.2. Middle East Phenol Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 72

8.3. Middle East Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 73

8.4. Middle East Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 74

8.5. Phenol Industry in Saudi Arabia 75

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 75

9. North America Phenol Industry 76

9.1. North America Phenol Industry, An Overview 76

9.2. North America Phenol Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 76

9.3. North America Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 77

9.4. North America Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 78

9.5. North America Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 80

9.6. Phenol Industry in the US 82

9.6.1. The US Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 82

10. South America Phenol Industry 83

10.1. South America Phenol Industry, An Overview 83

10.2. South America Phenol Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 83

10.3. South America Phenol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 84

10.4. South America Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 85

10.5. South America Phenol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 85

10.6. Phenol Industry in Brazil 87

10.6.1. Brazil Phenol Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 87

11. Appendix 88

11.1. Definitions 88

11.1.1. Installed Capacity 88

11.2. Abbreviations 88

11.3. Status Definition 88

11.4. Methodology 88

11.4.1. Coverage 89

11.4.2. Secondary Research 89

11.5. Contact Us 89

11.6. Disclaimer 89

and more…