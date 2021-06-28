GLOBAL MARITIME AND BORDER SECURITY MARKET REPORT- IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 2.05% OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD

The research reports on Global Maritime and Border Security Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Maritime and Border Security Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Maritime and Border Security Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Companies mentioned

Thales SA

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Elbit Systems

Smiths Group plc.

Airbus

BAE Systems

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

OSI Systems Inc.

Raytheon

Boeing

Bombardier Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Atomics.

The Global Maritime and Border Security Market 2020-2030 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by industry participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for maritime and border security market over the forecast period.

The demand for naval maritime and border security surveillance systems and infrastructure will be driven by the increasing transnational threats such as smuggling of counterfeit goods, drug & human trafficking, illegal immigration, weapons smuggling, and other criminal activities across countries. The repeated incidents of terrorist infiltration through borders and sea lines is also anticipated to emerge as a major factor driving the deployment of maritime and border security systems over the forecast period. To effectively tackle these issues various maritime and border security agencies worldwide are deploying the advanced Integrated Border Surveillance Systems (IBSS) to enhance their real-time situational awareness. The IBSS is capable of accurately detecting, tracking, classification, and recognition of targets near the border. It constitutes a key component of the maritime and border security and plays a vital role in improving the decision making capability, information management, and effective coordination of response teams to manage the identified threats. For instance, the European Union (EU) is testing AI based iBorderCtrl technology in Hungary, Greece, and Latvia to screen migrants at border crossings.

The maritime surveillance and detection segment is expected to be the largest segment and accounts for 60.4% of the global maritime and border security market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for acquisition and deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Maritime Patrol Aircrafts (MPAs), advanced patrol boats, and coastal surveillance systems to enhance maritime security is expected to drive the segments growth over the forecast period. According to Tushar M, Defense Analyst at GlobalData: “The increasing adoption of UAVs and the integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance surveillance capabilities is expected to have a significant impact on the maritime and border security market growth over the next decade.”

North America region is expected to dominate the global maritime and border security market from 2020 to 2030. The regional domination is attributed to the increasing spending by the US and Canada on deployment of advanced maritime surveillance systems such as MQ-4C Triton and P-8 Poseidon (US) and the planned Multi Mission Maritime Aircraft Capabilities Program (Canada) to enhance maritime surveillance. Furthermore, The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to spend US$21.6 billion on construction of US-Mexico border wall to modernizing its border security infrastructure and control the movement of people and goods in order to reduce the smuggling, illegal entry and money laundering.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2020-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

– Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing maritime and border security projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2020-2030.

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global maritime and border security market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Scope of this Report-

– The global maritime and border security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.05% over the forecast period.

– The global maritime and border security market is classified into four categories: Maritime Surveillance and Detection, Border Surveillance and Detection, Border Infrastructure and Protection, and Maritime Infrastructure and Protection.

– North America is expected to dominate the global maritime and border security market over the forecast period with a market share of 32.2%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

– The maritime surveillance and detection segment is expected to dominate the maritime and border security over the forecast period.

Table of Contents in this Report-

Executive Summary

Global Maritime and Border Security Market – Overview

Global Maritime and Border Security Market By Region, 2020-2030

Global Maritime and Border Security Market By Segment, 2020-2030

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Rise in transnational threats is anticipated to drive the spending on border and maritime security projects

Trends: Use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance maritime and border surveillance

Technological Developments: Development of Passive Bistatic Radar (PBR) for maritime surveillance

Key Challenges: Evolving tactics and technology adoption by transnational threats is expected to emerge as a major challenge

Global Maritime and Border Security Market – Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Maritime Surveillance & Detection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Segment Analysis: Border Surveillance & Detection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Segment Analysis: Border Infrastructure & Protection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Segment Analysis: Border Infrastructure & Protection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Global Maritime and Border Security Market – Regional Analysis

Global Maritime and Border Security – Regional Overview, 2020 & 2030

Regional Analysis: North America

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Europe

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Middle East

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Latin America

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Africa

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Top Suppliers

Global Maritime and Border Security Market – Trend Analysis

Global Maritime and Border Security – Country Overview, 2020 & 2030

Leading Segments in Key Countries

Country Analysis – 12 leading countries

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Segmental Share (%), 2020-2030

Country Share (%), 2020 & 2030

Major Suppliers

Segmental Analysis

Key Programs Analysis

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive analysis – 10 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

Financial Deal and Contracts

and more..