Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market 2021: Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The global veterinary surgical instruments market is slated to experience a robust growth period owing to rising pet ownership, especially from shelters, which entails a variety of benefits. For example, adopting a pet from an animal shelter saves them from cruelty and harsh conditions in mass breeding facilities. From a more practical point of view, adoption can help in curbing pet overpopulation. For example, each year millions of kittens and puppies are euthanized because of lack of shelter homes. However, recent years have witnessed a rise in adoption rate of companion animals. For instance, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimates that around 44% of American households have dogs as pets and 35% have cats as pets. Furthermore, the APPA approximates that in 2015-2016, 85.8 million cats and 78 million dogs were owned in the US. Increasing purchase and adoption of companion animals is one of the main factors driving the global veterinary surgical instruments market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Animal (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Forceps, Surgical Scissors, Retractors), By Application (Gynecology, Orthopedic Surgery, Dental Surgery, Others), By End-user (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, brings out a comprehensive analysis of the factors that will influence the market. Additionally, the report also incorporates an in-depth evaluation of the trends and dynamics that will shape the market during the forecast period.

A veterinary surgeon makes use of different types of surgical instruments to treat wounds and diseases in animals. These instruments include suture scissors, towel clamps, hemostatic forceps, needle drivers, scalpel handles, thumb forceps, and tissue cutting scissors. Such tools are available in martensitic or austenitic stainless steel.

Growing Prevalence of Gum Disease in Dogs to Fuel the Market

Periodontal or gum disease in dogs refers to the inflammation or infection that weakens gums. It progresses through two stages – gingivitis and periodontitis. It develops when food and bacteria accumulate in the gums and get converted to plaque. This plaque hardens and forms calculus, which starts pulling away the gums from the teeth, allowing more bacterial build up. The disease has become widespread among pet dogs, occurring in majority of dogs by the time they reach two years of age. According to the National Institutes of Health, prevalence of periodontal disease in the US is at a staggering 80%. In England, the PLOS One states that the prevalence is at 9.3%, while dental calculus prevalence in Belgium is 31%. Treatment of gum disease generally involves surgical procedures, such as gingivectomy, which involve removal of affected parts of the gum. This will likely result in the expansion of the global veterinary surgical instruments market size during the forecast period.

Europe to Register a Health CAGR; North America to Dominate the Market

Well-established animal healthcare infrastructure and insurance support and growing number of veterinary doctors will enable North America to secure a dominant portion in the global veterinary surgical instruments market share till 2026. In Europe, huge government investments in animal healthcare by European Union member countries will be the key factor favoring the market for veterinary surgical instruments in the continent. Meanwhile, Latin America and Asia-Pacific will grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period as pet adoption rate in the two regions steadily climbs.

World Precision Instruments Develops Percussion Hammer, Amps up Competition

Recently, World Precision Instruments innovated the Taylor Percussion Hammer which can be used neurological examinations to detect peripheral nervous system disorders in animals. Similarly, DRE Veterinary developed an easily portable and moveable anesthesia machine specifically designed for veterinary surgeries called the DRE Premier XP. Such innovations are expected to intensify competition in the global veterinary surgical instruments market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Industry.

Some of the key players in the global veterinary surgical instruments market, as covered by the Fortune Business Insights, include:

Surgical Holdings

EICKEMEYER VETERINARY EQUIPMENT LTD.

STERIS plc

World Precision Instruments

Integra LifeSciences

DRE Veterinary

GerMedUSA

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market?

