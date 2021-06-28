Global Patio Furniture Market 2021 Growth Projections, Investments, Consumer Trends & Analysis of Key Companies – Brown Jordan, Tuuci, Rattan, Agio International Company Limited, Winston Furniture, Barbeques Galore

“

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise reports shed light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behavior. The global Patio Furniture market is known to be one of the top market across the world. The Patio Furniture market is also globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post-COVID Market Condition

Just like all the markets in the world, the Patio Furniture market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Patio Furniture market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Patio Furniture market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the Patio Furniture market.

Key Industry Players

The following players hold a major share of the Patio Furniture market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Patio Furniture market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.

Key Market Players covered in this Research Report:

Brown Jordan, Tuuci, Rattan, Agio International Company Limited, Winston Furniture, Barbeques Galore

Market Segmentation

There are multiple segments in the global Patio Furniture market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Patio Furniture market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Patio Furniture’s various market segments.

This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Plastic Patio Furniture, Metal Patio Furniture

Market Segmentation by Key Applications:

Public Outdoor Furniture, Leisure and Decoration

Market Regions

The global Patio Furniture market takes a lot of its cues from the USA market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the USA market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Patio Furniture market. Since lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Patio Furniture market and its facts and figures.

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

FAQs answered in this Research Report are as follows:

What are the growth opportunities in the global Patio Furniture market?

What’s the top-performing product segment in the market?

In the next few years, which regional market will be leading the global growth and sales?

What application segment will maintain consistent growth in the long run?

What are the new and emerging business opportunities in the Patio Furniture market?

What are the upcoming challenges for the key companies in the Patio Furniture market?

Who all are the key stakeholders and decision-makers in the Patio Furniture market?

Which industry trends are responsible for the consistent market growth across the world?

What will be the key business decisions to sustain growth in the Patio Furniture market?

How will the Patio Furniture market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition in 2021?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content (TOC):

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Patio Furniture Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Patio Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Plastic Patio Furniture

1.4.3 Metal Patio Furniture

1.4.4 Wood Patio Furniture

1.4.5 Resin Patio Furniture

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Patio Furniture Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Public Outdoor Furniture

1.5.3 Leisure and Decoration

1.5.4 Outdoor Activities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Patio Furniture Market

1.8.1 Global Patio Furniture Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Patio Furniture Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Patio Furniture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Patio Furniture Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Patio Furniture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Patio Furniture Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Patio Furniture Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Patio Furniture Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Patio Furniture Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Patio Furniture Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Patio Furniture Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Patio Furniture Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Patio Furniture Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Patio Furniture Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Patio Furniture Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Patio Furniture Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Patio Furniture Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Patio Furniture Business

16.1 Brown Jordan

16.1.1 Brown Jordan Company Profile

16.1.2 Brown Jordan Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.1.3 Brown Jordan Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Tuuci

16.2.1 Tuuci Company Profile

16.2.2 Tuuci Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.2.3 Tuuci Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Rattan

16.3.1 Rattan Company Profile

16.3.2 Rattan Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.3.3 Rattan Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Agio International Company Limited

16.4.1 Agio International Company Limited Company Profile

16.4.2 Agio International Company Limited Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.4.3 Agio International Company Limited Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Winston Furniture

16.5.1 Winston Furniture Company Profile

16.5.2 Winston Furniture Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.5.3 Winston Furniture Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Barbeques Galore

16.6.1 Barbeques Galore Company Profile

16.6.2 Barbeques Galore Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.6.3 Barbeques Galore Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Fischer Mobel GmbH

16.7.1 Fischer Mobel GmbH Company Profile

16.7.2 Fischer Mobel GmbH Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.7.3 Fischer Mobel GmbH Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 DEDON

16.8.1 DEDON Company Profile

16.8.2 DEDON Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.8.3 DEDON Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Gloster

16.9.1 Gloster Company Profile

16.9.2 Gloster Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.9.3 Gloster Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Emu Group

16.10.1 Emu Group Company Profile

16.10.2 Emu Group Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.10.3 Emu Group Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Hartman

16.11.1 Hartman Company Profile

16.11.2 Hartman Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.11.3 Hartman Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Treasure Garden Incorporated

16.12.1 Treasure Garden Incorporated Company Profile

16.12.2 Treasure Garden Incorporated Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.12.3 Treasure Garden Incorporated Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Royal Botania

16.13.1 Royal Botania Company Profile

16.13.2 Royal Botania Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.13.3 Royal Botania Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Llyod/Flanders

16.14.1 Llyod/Flanders Company Profile

16.14.2 Llyod/Flanders Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.14.3 Llyod/Flanders Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited

16.15.1 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Company Profile

16.15.2 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.15.3 Sitra Holdings (International) Limited Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 KETTAL

16.16.1 KETTAL Company Profile

16.16.2 KETTAL Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.16.3 KETTAL Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.17 Trex Company

16.17.1 Trex Company Company Profile

16.17.2 Trex Company Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.17.3 Trex Company Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.18 Yotrio Corporation

16.18.1 Yotrio Corporation Company Profile

16.18.2 Yotrio Corporation Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.18.3 Yotrio Corporation Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.19 The Keter Group

16.19.1 The Keter Group Company Profile

16.19.2 The Keter Group Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.19.3 The Keter Group Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.20 Homecrest Outdoor Living

16.20.1 Homecrest Outdoor Living Company Profile

16.20.2 Homecrest Outdoor Living Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.20.3 Homecrest Outdoor Living Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.21 My dream

16.21.1 My dream Company Profile

16.21.2 My dream Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.21.3 My dream Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.22 Patio Furniture Industries

16.22.1 Patio Furniture Industries Company Profile

16.22.2 Patio Furniture Industries Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.22.3 Patio Furniture Industries Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.23 COMFORT

16.23.1 COMFORT Company Profile

16.23.2 COMFORT Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.23.3 COMFORT Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.24 Linya Group

16.24.1 Linya Group Company Profile

16.24.2 Linya Group Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.24.3 Linya Group Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.25 Tenghuang

16.25.1 Tenghuang Company Profile

16.25.2 Tenghuang Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.25.3 Tenghuang Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.26 Artie

16.26.1 Artie Company Profile

16.26.2 Artie Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.26.3 Artie Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.27 Aomax

16.27.1 Aomax Company Profile

16.27.2 Aomax Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.27.3 Aomax Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.28 Vixen Hill

16.28.1 Vixen Hill Company Profile

16.28.2 Vixen Hill Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.28.3 Vixen Hill Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.29 Rattan Story

16.29.1 Rattan Story Company Profile

16.29.2 Rattan Story Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.29.3 Rattan Story Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.30 HIGOLD

16.30.1 HIGOLD Company Profile

16.30.2 HIGOLD Patio Furniture Product Specification

16.30.3 HIGOLD Patio Furniture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 Patio Furniture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 Patio Furniture Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Patio Furniture

17.4 Patio Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 Patio Furniture Distributors List

18.3 Patio Furniture Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Patio Furniture (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Patio Furniture (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Patio Furniture (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Patio Furniture by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World Patio Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Patio Furniture by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

REPORT CUSTOMIZATION: Although, Market Research Port has tried its very best to cover every minor and major detail in the research report on Patio Furniture market, we still believe that every business investor or an industry user may have their own specific requirements. Keeping this in mind, we can provide customization on this report and cover your additional or extra requirements in the report.

