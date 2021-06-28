Global Smart Inhalers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,674.6 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Smart Inhalers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global smart inhalers market was valued at US$ 1,006.6 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3,674.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the research findings of World Health Organization (WHO), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is responsible for 5% of global deaths annually. There is no permanent cure for chronic respiratory illness such as COPD, asthma and bronchitis. Immediate symptomatic relief provided by respiratory inhalation is the best possible cure, hence smart inhalers possess impressive market growth in the near future due to excellent patient adherence and compliance to the treatment regimen.

Metered dose inhalers (MDIs) are reigning the type segment for smart inhalers market. Excellent PK/PD profile achieved during the drug delivery and increasing demand in geriatric patients suffering with chronic illness drive the metered dose inhalers market growth. Dry powder inhalers have gained tremendous attraction in recent times due to the drug irritation and severe adverse effects caused by the propellants employed in MDIs. Nebulizers are widely employed in pediatric patients due to higher safety and efficacy associated with the drug delivery system.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is currently leading the application segment for smart inhalers market. Rampant growth of smokers in developed countries and rising industrialization in developing nation has led to the rise of air pollution and exposure to occupational dust and fumes. Asthma will be the fastest growing market in the near future due to rising prevalence of hereditary asthma in children and requires immediate symptomatic relief due to constriction of respiratory muscles.

In the present scenario North America with a share of 38% is leading the regional segment for smart inhalers market. The key features that contributes towards its supremacy is rampant growth in tobacco smokers and domicile of major players such as Propeller Health, Cohero Health, 3M Healthcare etc. Europe accounts for 29% market share, on account of increasing number of pediatric patients suffering with asthma and strategic collaboration between pharmaceutical giants and software companies to provide smart inhaler system. Asia Pacific with a market share of 20% will be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period on account of increasing geriatric patients suffering with chronic pulmonary illness and emergence of local players exerting stringent competition to western giants in smart inhalers market.

Browse the full report Smart Inhalers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/smart-inhalers-market

Companies in collaboration with pharmaceutical key players engaged in the development of smart inhalers are Amiko, Adherium Limited, Cohero Health, 3M Healthcare, Opko Health, Inc., Propeller Health, Philips Respironics, Sensirion AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Vectura Group, Plc.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing number of geriatric patients suffering with chronic respiratory illness

• Significant increase in the number of tobacco smokers and rising air pollution

• Recent launch of innovative smart apps and wireless services to enhance drug delivery and patient compliance

The Global Smart Inhalers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the smart inhalers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for smart inhalers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the smart inhalers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global smart inhalers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the smart inhalers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com