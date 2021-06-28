Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 7.3% Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market (by Product Type (IT & Telecom Networking Equipment, Mobile Devices, Household Appliances, and Other Electronic Products), by Vertical (Industrial & Commercial Electronics and Consumer Electronics), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global e-waste recycling & reuse services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insight

Digitalization has become an integral part of daily life and has revolutionized the way people communicate and retrieve data. Rapid advances in technology have led to a continuous stream of new digital products, augmenting electronic product ownership per person and decreasing the life span of electronics such as mobile phones, computers, televisions, etc. This, in turn has increased e-waste volumes worldwide. The total e-waste generated globally that stood at 5.8 kg per inhabitant in 2014 increased to 6.3 kg per inhabitant in 2017. The trend is expected to continue, generating around 7.0 kilograms of e-waste per inhabitant by 2022. Thus, imminent need to manage, recycle, and reuse electronic waste will drive market prospects during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of metric tonnes, following figure depicts the total e-waste generated worldwide in 2016 and forecast till 2021.

However, as per the research study published by ‘International Solid Waste Association’, out of the 44.7 metric ton e-waste generated in 2016, only 8.94 metric tonnes was collected and recycled, while remaining was disposed into the residual waste to be incinerated or land-filled. However, changing regulatory landscape with regards to electronic scrap recycling coupled with the initiatives taken by governments worldwide to promote awareness regarding ill effects of e-waste is expected to increase influx of e-waste recycling activities during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global e-waste recycling & reuse market is highly fragmented including a wide range of participants across the value chain such as de-manufacturers, collectors, material processors, recyclers and re-furbishers among others. Companies involved in the e-waste recycle & reuse industry purchase, overhaul, recycle and sell obsolete or excess electrical & electronic products. Some of the major companies profiled in the research report include Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc., Stena Techno World, Umicore S.A., Desco Electronic Recyclers, CRT Recycling Inc., Tectonics Ltd., Cimelia Resource Recovery, MBA Polymers Inc., SIMS Recycling Ltd., and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. among others.

