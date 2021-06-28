Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market Expected Grow At A CAGR Of 8.9%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global dehydration monitoring systems market shall progress at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Dehydration is a condition implying water deficit in the body which disturbs the metabolic and general process in the body. As water forms an essential and vital component in the human body, slight imbalance in the body water content interferes with the general body balance, cognition and also may be fatal in severe cases. In economically backward countries, dehydration had been proven as a dangerous condition in children and adults alike. Conventionally, for dehydration diagnosis, blood and urinalysis are opted by medical practitioners, and post diagnosis, dehydration is treated with replacing of the lost electrolytes and fluids corresponding to severity and cause of dehydration and the age of the patient.

Dehydration monitoring systems in clinical applications comprise of sensors such as wireless chemical sensors, optical sensors and biomedical sensors. As mentioned the major applications of such sensors is mostly for clinical applications such as accurate determination of dehydration, disease diagnosis, analysis of anatomical functions such as renal, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal. These solutions are mostly available as standalone systems for measuring dehydration in geriatric and pediatric patients. On the other hand, product variants available as wearable devices are wristbands, headbands and adhesive patches. Among these, adhesive patches are still at the very nascent stage of introduction, yet show very promising market prospects. The penetration of headband systems is anticipated to remain challenged due to the continuous need for contact and inaccurate outcomes. The application of these devices shall be observed majorly in clinical applications, whereas its usage in non-clinical areas may remain restricted to temporary usage.

Dehydration monitoring systems have vast application in areas such as disease diagnosis, athletic performance optimization and detection of drug abuse. Of these applications, the usage of dehydration monitoring systems shall be fairly widespread in disease diagnosis. Patients living in home care and with less time spent with primary caregiver will be the most prominent user group for dehydration monitoring systems. However, the adoption of these devices shall be phenomenally high in area of athletic performance optimization. As the trend of professional sports is consistently rising, the demand for such specialized and breakthrough devices is anticipated to grow correspondingly.

Based on geographical demarcation, North America and Western Europe shall be the largest markets for the novel dehydration monitoring systems. The penetration of these devices in clinical settings is also widely visible, whereas its adoption for athletic and sports performance augmentation and maintenance is anticipated to be the highest in these regions. The major contributing factors to the dominance of these regions are high awareness among healthcare professionals and sports enthusiasts, greater visibility of such products and growing inclination of the general population towards health and wellbeing. Additionally, emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America will witness major adoption of dehydration monitoring systems in clinical settings. There are still several zones in the region where dehydration is judged on the basis of physical manifestation and clinical diagnosis is performed only in severe cases. Increased availability of these solutions at moderate and affordable prices shall enable further robust penetration of dehydration monitoring systems in these regions.

Key Market Movements:

• Growing pool of geriatric and pediatric patients demanding continuous monitoring

• Increased favor to sports and athletic activities among the youth

• Growing awareness about the general health and well-being and the availability of related solutions

• Exponentially high penetration of fitness tracking solutions and wearables

