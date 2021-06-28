Growth In Bending Machines Market Helped In Curbing The Cases Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Bending Machines Market (by Input Product: Plates & Sheets, Pipes & Tubes, Wires & Bars and Angles & Beams; by Machine Type: Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, and Electric; by Mode of Control: Conventional and CNC; by End-use Industry: Manufacturing & Processing, Automotive, Building & Construction, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Others (Transportation, Precision Engineering, etc.)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the bending machines market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Bending of metal is one of the most important aspects of metalworking process and has been a part of metal processing from a very long time. With time, metal bending processes witnessed a rapid evolution from traditional mechanical bending to modern and accurate CNC bending machines. However, the significance of bending machines kept growing and now the process has become of the most important process in metal forming across several end-use industries including automotive, industrial manufacturing and power sector among others. Consistent growth in aforementioned industries has certainly encouraged the demand for new and improved version of bending machines.

Metal fabrication involves forming and shaping of different metallic products such as plates, sheets, tubes, pipes, wires, bars, angles, and beams. Each entity has different mechanical properties such as strength, rigidness, toughness, etc. For different input product, a separate dedicated bending machine is required. These machines are becoming more sophisticated and accurate in terms of operation and output. All these factors are together are driving the overall bending machines market and expected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Competitive Insights:

Bending machines is quite a mature and fragmented market in terms of vendors and companies. Big international vendors face a direct competition from local and small vendors, thus reducing their profit margins. Consequently, well-organized distribution network and wide geographical presence are two of the several major business aspects keenly observed by the companies. The report highlights business strategies and development of major bending machine vendors including AMOB (Portugal), Baileigh Industrial, Inc. (the U.S.), Chiao Sheng Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Chiyoda Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Electropneumatics & Hydraulic Private Limited (India), Pines Engineering & H&H Tooling (the U.S.), Promau S.r.l. (Italy), Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), SOCO Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), SweBen (Sweden), Sharpe Products (the U.S.), Thorson Industries (India) among others.

Key Analysis Covered:

• Latest trends in bending machines market and growth prospects for leading bending machine vendors and companies

• Growth of industrial manufacturing, processing, power generation, and oil & gas sector and its positive effect on demand for bending machines

• How evolution from mechanical machines to electric machines helped metal processing equipment and machines to achieve a high degree of accuracy and precision

• Introduction of CNC in metal processing machines and its role in development of bending machines

• Most promising current and upcoming geographical regions/ countries for the bending machines market

The Global Bending Machines Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Input Product Position (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Machine Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Mode of Control (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-use Industry (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the bending machines market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for bending machines?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the bending machines market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global bending machines market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the bending machines market worldwide?

