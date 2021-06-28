Global Educational Toys Market 2021 Growth Projections, Investments, Consumer Trends & Analysis of Key Companies – Lego, Melissa & Doug, Bandai, Mattel, Mga Enternment, Hasbro

“

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise reports shed light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behavior. The global Educational Toys market is known to be one of the top market across the world. The Educational Toys market is also globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post-COVID Market Condition

Just like all the markets in the world, the Educational Toys market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Educational Toys market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Educational Toys market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the Educational Toys market.

Key Industry Players

The following players hold a major share of the Educational Toys market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Educational Toys market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.

Key Market Players covered in this Research Report:

Lego, Melissa & Doug, Bandai, Mattel, Mga Enternment, Hasbro

Market Segmentation

There are multiple segments in the global Educational Toys market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Educational Toys market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Educational Toys’s various market segments.

This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Activity Toys, Games and Puzzles

Market Segmentation by Key Applications:

Infant/Preschool Toys, Age 6-8

Market Regions

The global Educational Toys market takes a lot of its cues from the USA market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the USA market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Educational Toys market. Since lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Educational Toys market and its facts and figures.

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

FAQs answered in this Research Report are as follows:

What are the growth opportunities in the global Educational Toys market?

What’s the top-performing product segment in the market?

In the next few years, which regional market will be leading the global growth and sales?

What application segment will maintain consistent growth in the long run?

What are the new and emerging business opportunities in the Educational Toys market?

What are the upcoming challenges for the key companies in the Educational Toys market?

Who all are the key stakeholders and decision-makers in the Educational Toys market?

Which industry trends are responsible for the consistent market growth across the world?

What will be the key business decisions to sustain growth in the Educational Toys market?

How will the Educational Toys market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition in 2021?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content (TOC):

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Educational Toys Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Educational Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Activity Toys

1.4.3 Games and Puzzles

1.4.4 Construction Toys

1.4.5 Dolls and Accessories

1.4.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Educational Toys Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Infant/Preschool Toys

1.5.3 Age 6-8

1.5.4 Age 9-11

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Educational Toys Market

1.8.1 Global Educational Toys Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Educational Toys Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Educational Toys Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Educational Toys Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Educational Toys Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Educational Toys Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Educational Toys Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Educational Toys Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Educational Toys Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Educational Toys Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Educational Toys Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Educational Toys Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Educational Toys Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Educational Toys Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Educational Toys Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Educational Toys Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Educational Toys Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Educational Toys Business

16.1 LEGO

16.1.1 LEGO Company Profile

16.1.2 LEGO Educational Toys Product Specification

16.1.3 LEGO Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Melissa & Doug

16.2.1 Melissa & Doug Company Profile

16.2.2 Melissa & Doug Educational Toys Product Specification

16.2.3 Melissa & Doug Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Bandai

16.3.1 Bandai Company Profile

16.3.2 Bandai Educational Toys Product Specification

16.3.3 Bandai Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Mattel

16.4.1 Mattel Company Profile

16.4.2 Mattel Educational Toys Product Specification

16.4.3 Mattel Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 MGA Enternment

16.5.1 MGA Enternment Company Profile

16.5.2 MGA Enternment Educational Toys Product Specification

16.5.3 MGA Enternment Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Hasbro

16.6.1 Hasbro Company Profile

16.6.2 Hasbro Educational Toys Product Specification

16.6.3 Hasbro Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Giochi Preziosi

16.7.1 Giochi Preziosi Company Profile

16.7.2 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toys Product Specification

16.7.3 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Gigotoys

16.8.1 Gigotoys Company Profile

16.8.2 Gigotoys Educational Toys Product Specification

16.8.3 Gigotoys Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 TAKARA TOMY

16.9.1 TAKARA TOMY Company Profile

16.9.2 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toys Product Specification

16.9.3 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Simba – Dickie Group

16.10.1 Simba – Dickie Group Company Profile

16.10.2 Simba – Dickie Group Educational Toys Product Specification

16.10.3 Simba – Dickie Group Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Spin Master

16.11.1 Spin Master Company Profile

16.11.2 Spin Master Educational Toys Product Specification

16.11.3 Spin Master Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 BanBao

16.12.1 BanBao Company Profile

16.12.2 BanBao Educational Toys Product Specification

16.12.3 BanBao Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 PLAYMOBIL

16.13.1 PLAYMOBIL Company Profile

16.13.2 PLAYMOBIL Educational Toys Product Specification

16.13.3 PLAYMOBIL Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Goldlok Toys

16.14.1 Goldlok Toys Company Profile

16.14.2 Goldlok Toys Educational Toys Product Specification

16.14.3 Goldlok Toys Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 MindWare

16.15.1 MindWare Company Profile

16.15.2 MindWare Educational Toys Product Specification

16.15.3 MindWare Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 Leapfrog

16.16.1 Leapfrog Company Profile

16.16.2 Leapfrog Educational Toys Product Specification

16.16.3 Leapfrog Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.17 Ravensburger

16.17.1 Ravensburger Company Profile

16.17.2 Ravensburger Educational Toys Product Specification

16.17.3 Ravensburger Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.18 Qunxing

16.18.1 Qunxing Company Profile

16.18.2 Qunxing Educational Toys Product Specification

16.18.3 Qunxing Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.19 Safari

16.19.1 Safari Company Profile

16.19.2 Safari Educational Toys Product Specification

16.19.3 Safari Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.20 Vtech

16.20.1 Vtech Company Profile

16.20.2 Vtech Educational Toys Product Specification

16.20.3 Vtech Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.21 Osmo

16.21.1 Osmo Company Profile

16.21.2 Osmo Educational Toys Product Specification

16.21.3 Osmo Educational Toys Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 Educational Toys Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 Educational Toys Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Educational Toys

17.4 Educational Toys Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 Educational Toys Distributors List

18.3 Educational Toys Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Educational Toys (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Educational Toys (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Educational Toys (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Educational Toys by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World Educational Toys Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Educational Toys by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

REPORT CUSTOMIZATION: Although, Market Research Port has tried its very best to cover every minor and major detail in the research report on Educational Toys market, we still believe that every business investor or an industry user may have their own specific requirements. Keeping this in mind, we can provide customization on this report and cover your additional or extra requirements in the report.

