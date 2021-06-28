Adhesion Barriers Market Expected to Reach US$ 980.2 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Adhesion Barriers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global adhesion barriers market was valued at US$ 536.5 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 980.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Adhesion formation is among the most common postoperative complications, occurring in over 60% patients after gynecological surgery. The major strategies adopted for adhesion prevention in surgery is aiming at optimization of surgical approach and the use of adhesion barriers. Adhesion barriers discussed in this report refer to the intraperitoneal barriers.

Adhesion barriers effectively prevent the formation of tissue and organ adhesion commonly occurring after surgical intervention. Tissue and organ adhesion results in common complications such as infertility, bowel obstruction, and chronic pain to the patients. Adhesion barriers are classified in to types namely synthetic barriers and natural barriers. Natural adhesion barriers include collagen and protein-based barriers; whereas synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, polyethylene glycol (peg), regenerated cellulose and others. Appropriate use of adhesion barriers not just avoid the risk of tissue adhesion, but also consequently reduce the need for follow-up intervention, therefore reducing the treatment costs. On the other hand, high costs of adhesion barriers is a key challenge restraining the widespread adoption of these products in the field of surgical approach.

The global adhesion barriers market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and need for surgical intervention in this group forms one of the key market drivers. Among the various product types, the demand for synthetic adhesion barriers is observed to be the highest, therefore gathering the larger revenue share as against natural barriers. Better efficacy and cost effectiveness of synthetic barriers form a key factor supporting the dominance of this segment. Additionally, among the various surgical applications, adhesion barriers find the highest consumption in gynecological surgeries. High incidence of tissue and organ adhesion following hysterectomies and pelvic cancers is a key determinant of this trend.

Browse the full report Adhesion Barriers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/adhesion-barriers-market

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing pool of geriatric population, and high risk of chronic diseases demanding surgical intervention

• Growing incidence of gynecological diseases and uterine cancers demanding hysterectomies and other forms of surgeries

• Increasing awareness about the benefits from adhesion barriers in preventing cost burden on treatments

• Growing market entry of players form the developed markets to the emerging regions and Asia Pacific and Latin America

• Proliferating medical tourism in Latin America and Asia Pacific urging the uptake of advanced surgical products and approaches

The Global Adhesion Barriers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Formulation (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Surgical Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the adhesion barriers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for adhesion barriers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the adhesion barriers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global adhesion barriers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the adhesion barriers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com