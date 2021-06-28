The Absence of Perfect Replacment for Permanent Fastneing Encouraging the Growth of Riveting Machines Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Riveting Machines Market (by Machine Type: Impact Riveting, Orbital Riveting and Others (Radial Riveting, Rollerform Riveting, Automatic Drilling & Riveting Machines, etc.); by Power Source: Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Electric; by End-use Industries: Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Construction, Transportation, Others (Logistics, Aerospace & Defense, etc.) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the riveting machines market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Riveting or riveted joints has come a long way providing significant contribution as permanent joint in industrial and structural constructions since its early inception. Even in modern world, riveted joints play a significant role across several end-user applications such as shipbuilding, bridges, boiler tanks and shells and armored vehicles among others. Although advancement in welding technology replaced riveting joints from different fronts, still riveting joints are not completely replaceable and maintained their impact in permanent fasting applications. Consequently, the demand for riveting joints and riveting machines are experiencing consistent growth and expected to continue their growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Riveting machines can easily join two or more metal plates, reducing heavy labor and avoiding considerable inaccuracy appearing in manual riveting. Riveting joints are capable of withstanding heavy load and high yield strength owing to the better stress distribution across the structure. Riveting joints are non-flexible and do not allow damage-free or easy installation alterations. Therefore, riveting machines have a limited application in moving machine parts. However, these joints are almost exceptional for joining heavy permanent structures bearing heavy stress and load. The aforementioned factors are helping riveting machines market to maintain market value and are projected to maintain their steady growth in coming years.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading riveting machine manufacturers including Stanley Black & Decker, GESIPA Blindniettechnik GmbH, BalTec UK Ltd., Bollhoff Fastenings Pvt. Ltd. (Bollhoff Group), Arconic Inc., CAPMAC INDUSTRY Srl, VVG-Befestigungstechnik GmbH & Co., Superior Rivet Machines, Zhejing JUDA, Machinery Co., Ltd., LA CLUSIENNE-CLUFIX, Meta Precision Industry Co., Ltd., ATOLI MACHINERY CO., LTD. Riveting machines manufacturers face stiff completion from several local as well as international players. As the market is highly fragmented, the manufacturers have to negotiate with their profit margins in order to stay competitive. The business strategies adopted by major manufacturers is discussed in detail in the research study.

Key Analysis Covered:

• Consistently rising demand for dependable permanent fastening solutions and its effects on the development of riveting machines market

• Growth of several end-user industries and their development complementing the growth of riveting machines market

• Different segments of riveting machines and their standing in terms of market value

• The role played by riveting machines in heavy structural construction, locomotive building, and energy generation sector

• Highlighting the factors boosting the demand for impact as well as orbital riveting machines

• Role of developing region such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America and their effect on global riveting machines market

