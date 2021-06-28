Global Women`s Sportswear Market 2021 Growth Projections, Investments, Consumer Trends & Analysis of Key Companies – Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Lululemon Athletica, Adidas, The Gap, Under Armour

“
Market research reports are considered an integral part for many organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise reports shed light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behavior. The global Women`s Sportswear market is known to be one of the top market across the world. The Women`s Sportswear market is also globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.
Post-COVID Market Condition
Just like all the markets in the world, the Women`s Sportswear market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Women`s Sportswear market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Women`s Sportswear market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the Women`s Sportswear market.
Key Industry Players
The following players hold a major share of the Women`s Sportswear market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Women`s Sportswear market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.
Key Market Players covered in this Research Report:
Market Segmentation
There are multiple segments in the global Women`s Sportswear market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Women`s Sportswear market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Women`s Sportswear’s various market segments.
This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:
Market Segmentation by Product Type:
100% Cotton, Cotton Blends
Market Segmentation by Key Applications:
Doing Sport, Training
Market Regions
The global Women`s Sportswear market takes a lot of its cues from the USA market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the USA market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Women`s Sportswear market. Since lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Women`s Sportswear market and its facts and figures.
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Colombia
• Chile
• Venezuela
• Ecuador
• Puerto Rico
• Peru
• Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Russia
• Spain
• Poland
• Netherlands
• Switzerland
• South Asia
• Bangladesh
• Pakistan
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Myanmar
• Singapore
• East Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Middle East
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates
• Iran
• Iraq
• Qatar
• Oman
• Kuwait
• Africa
• Nigeria
• Egypt
• Algeria
• Morocoo
• South Africa
• Oceania
• Australia
• New Zealand
FAQs answered in this Research Report are as follows:
What are the growth opportunities in the global Women`s Sportswear market?
What’s the top-performing product segment in the market?
In the next few years, which regional market will be leading the global growth and sales?
What application segment will maintain consistent growth in the long run?
What are the new and emerging business opportunities in the Women`s Sportswear market?
What are the upcoming challenges for the key companies in the Women`s Sportswear market?
Who all are the key stakeholders and decision-makers in the Women`s Sportswear market?
Which industry trends are responsible for the consistent market growth across the world?
What will be the key business decisions to sustain growth in the Women`s Sportswear market?
How will the Women`s Sportswear market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition in 2021?
Key Chapters From The Table of Content (TOC):
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Women`s Sportswear Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Women`s Sportswear Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 100% Cotton
1.4.3 Cotton Blends
1.4.4 water-repellent Fabric
1.4.5 nylon
1.4.6 sweat-wicking Fabric
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Women`s Sportswear Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Doing Sport
1.5.3 Training
1.5.4 Mountaineering
1.5.5 Other Outdoor`S Activities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Women`s Sportswear Market
1.8.1 Global Women`s Sportswear Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Women`s Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Women`s Sportswear Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Women`s Sportswear Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Women`s Sportswear Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.3.2 North America Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 East Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume
3.4.1 East Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 East Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.5.1 Europe Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 South Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.6.1 South Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 South Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Southeast Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.7.1 Southeast Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Southeast Asia Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 Middle East Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.8.1 Middle East Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 Middle East Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 Africa Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.9.1 Africa Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 Africa Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.10 Oceania Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.10.1 Oceania Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.10.2 Oceania Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.11 South America Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.11.1 South America Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.11.2 South America Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.12 Rest of the World Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.12.1 Rest of the World Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.12.2 Rest of the World Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
4 North America
4.1 North America Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
4.2 United States
4.3 Canada
4.4 Mexico
5 East Asia
5.1 East Asia Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
5.2 China
5.3 Japan
5.4 South Korea
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
6.2 Germany
6.3 United Kingdom
6.4 France
6.5 Italy
6.6 Russia
6.7 Spain
6.8 Netherlands
6.9 Switzerland
6.10 Poland
7 South Asia
7.1 South Asia Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
7.2 India
7.3 Pakistan
7.4 Bangladesh
8 Southeast Asia
8.1 Southeast Asia Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
8.2 Indonesia
8.3 Thailand
8.4 Singapore
8.5 Malaysia
8.6 Philippines
8.7 Vietnam
8.8 Myanmar
9 Middle East
9.1 Middle East Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
9.2 Turkey
9.3 Saudi Arabia
9.4 Iran
9.5 United Arab Emirates
9.6 Israel
9.7 Iraq
9.8 Qatar
9.9 Kuwait
9.10 Oman
10 Africa
10.1 Africa Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
10.2 Nigeria
10.3 South Africa
10.4 Egypt
10.5 Algeria
10.6 Morocco
11 Oceania
11.1 Oceania Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
11.2 Australia
11.3 New Zealand
12 South America
12.1 South America Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
12.2 Brazil
12.3 Argentina
12.4 Columbia
12.5 Chile
12.6 Venezuela
12.7 Peru
12.8 Puerto Rico
12.9 Ecuador
13 Rest of the World
13.1 Rest of the World Women`s Sportswear Consumption by Countries
13.2 Kazakhstan
14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
14.1 Global Women`s Sportswear Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
14.2 Global Women`s Sportswear Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
14.3 Global Women`s Sportswear Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)
15 Consumption Analysis by Application
15.1 Global Women`s Sportswear Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)
15.2 Global Women`s Sportswear Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)
16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Women`s Sportswear Business
16.1 NIKE
16.1.1 NIKE Company Profile
16.1.2 NIKE Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.1.3 NIKE Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Abercrombie & Fitch
16.2.1 Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
16.2.2 Abercrombie & Fitch Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.2.3 Abercrombie & Fitch Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Lululemon Athletica
16.3.1 Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
16.3.2 Lululemon Athletica Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.3.3 Lululemon Athletica Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Adidas
16.4.1 Adidas Company Profile
16.4.2 Adidas Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.4.3 Adidas Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 The Gap
16.5.1 The Gap Company Profile
16.5.2 The Gap Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.5.3 The Gap Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Under Armour
16.6.1 Under Armour Company Profile
16.6.2 Under Armour Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.6.3 Under Armour Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Bebe Store
16.7.1 Bebe Store Company Profile
16.7.2 Bebe Store Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.7.3 Bebe Store Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Amer Sports
16.8.1 Amer Sports Company Profile
16.8.2 Amer Sports Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.8.3 Amer Sports Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 PUMA
16.9.1 PUMA Company Profile
16.9.2 PUMA Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.9.3 PUMA Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 V.F.
16.10.1 V.F. Company Profile
16.10.2 V.F. Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.10.3 V.F. Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Canada Sportswear
16.11.1 Canada Sportswear Company Profile
16.11.2 Canada Sportswear Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.11.3 Canada Sportswear Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 Columbia Sportswear
16.12.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
16.12.2 Columbia Sportswear Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.12.3 Columbia Sportswear Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.13 Keylime Athletic Wear
16.13.1 Keylime Athletic Wear Company Profile
16.13.2 Keylime Athletic Wear Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.13.3 Keylime Athletic Wear Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.14 Kappa
16.14.1 Kappa Company Profile
16.14.2 Kappa Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.14.3 Kappa Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.15 Trimark sportswear
16.15.1 Trimark sportswear Company Profile
16.15.2 Trimark sportswear Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.15.3 Trimark sportswear Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.16 FIG Clothing
16.16.1 FIG Clothing Company Profile
16.16.2 FIG Clothing Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.16.3 FIG Clothing Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.17 Roots
16.17.1 Roots Company Profile
16.17.2 Roots Women`s Sportswear Product Specification
16.17.3 Roots Women`s Sportswear Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
17 Women`s Sportswear Manufacturing Cost Analysis
17.1 Women`s Sportswear Key Raw Materials Analysis
17.1.1 Key Raw Materials
17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Women`s Sportswear
17.4 Women`s Sportswear Industrial Chain Analysis
18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
18.1 Marketing Channel
18.2 Women`s Sportswear Distributors List
18.3 Women`s Sportswear Customers
19 Market Dynamics
19.1 Market Trends
19.2 Opportunities and Drivers
19.3 Challenges
19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
20 Production and Supply Forecast
20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Women`s Sportswear (2022-2027)
20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Women`s Sportswear (2022-2027)
20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Women`s Sportswear (2016-2027)
20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Women`s Sportswear by Region (2022-2027)
20.4.1 North America Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.2 East Asia Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.3 Europe Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.4 South Asia Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.5 Southeast Asia Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.6 Middle East Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.7 Africa Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.8 Oceania Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.9 South America Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.10 Rest of the World Women`s Sportswear Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Application (2022-2027)
21 Consumption and Demand Forecast
21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Countriy
21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Women`s Sportswear by Country
22 Research Findings and Conclusion
23 Methodology and Data Source
23.1 Methodology/Research Approach
23.1.1 Research Programs/Design
23.1.2 Market Size Estimation
23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
23.2 Data Source
23.2.1 Secondary Sources
23.2.2 Primary Sources
23.3 Disclaimer
REPORT CUSTOMIZATION: Although, Market Research Port has tried its very best to cover every minor and major detail in the research report on Women`s Sportswear market, we still believe that every business investor or an industry user may have their own specific requirements. Keeping this in mind, we can provide customization on this report and cover your additional or extra requirements in the report.
