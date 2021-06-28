Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 2,288.1 Mn by 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Endometrial Ablation Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Endometrial Ablation market was valued at USD 985.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 1,588.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Endometrial ablation is considered the most effective minimally invasive procedure to treat abdominal uterine bleeding in some cases compared to hysterectomy or other medical treatments. It is efficiently replacing resectoscopic ablation technologies specifically for abdominal uterine bleeding. However, resectoscope is still essential for the treatment of sub-mucosal fibroids, adenomyoma, large polyps, and mullerian anomaly among others. There are some novel technologies that are expected to assist the market growth in the near future such as Minerva (Argon-bipolar technology), Cerene (Cryotherapy), Aegea (Low Pressure Vapor), and Lina Librata (Glycerine-filled Balloon). The key advantages possessed by endometrial ablation are a lower rate of serious side-effects, and post-surgery hospitalization. Endometrial ablation device market faces challenges such as low treatment access, lack of trained physicians, and noticeable failure rates.

Radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices accounted for the largest share of around 55% due to key market driving factors such as high safety & fast recovery, increasing awareness related to this technique in developing countries, and high preference from several medical practitioners. On November 19 2014, Hologic had launched NovaSure for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding and it’s was effectively accepted in the market by many surgeons, cost-efficiency & quick patient recovery has been key advantages assisting overall growth of NovaSure.

North America was identified as the largest endometrial ablation market in the year 2017 attributing to the overwork & sedentary lifestyle in women that assists prevalence of abnormal uterine bleeding and increasing awareness related to uterine bleeding & complexities associated with post-endometrial ablation surgeries. The Asia Pacific will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 due to key driving factors such as increasing accessibility & availability of novel endometrial ablation devices and rising public awareness related to abnormal uterine bleeding and other complexities.

Market Competition Assessment:

The growth of endometrial ablation is at a significant pace and key companies operating in this market are focusing on the development of safe & efficient endometrial ablation devices. The major market players in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Minerva Surgical, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Medtronic plc, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ethicon, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc. among others.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive endometrial ablation is expected to assist the future market growth

• Mounting prevalence of gynecological disorders is also assisting the awareness related to availability of treatments

• Technologically endometrial ablation devices are developing focusing specifically on the efficiency and swift recovery

• A few recalls related with endometrial ablation devices has been one of the key restraints restricting the market growth

The Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Type of Devices Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) End-User Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the endometrial ablation devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for endometrial ablation devices?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the endometrial ablation devices market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global endometrial ablation devices market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the endometrial ablation devices market worldwide?

