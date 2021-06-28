Stone Crushing Equipment Market To Hit The Market Value Of US$ 4.5 Bn In 2026 With Promising CAGR Across The Forecast Period From 2018 To 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Stone Crushing Equipment Market (Stone Crusher Type – Jaw Crushers, Cone Crushers, Impact Crushers and Others; End-use – Mining & Quarrying, Recycling, Construction and Others; Mobility – Mobile Crushing Equipment and Stationary Crushing Equipment; Capacity – Upto 50 Tonnes/Hour, From 50 to 200 Tonnes/Hour and More Than 200 Tonnes/Hour) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global stone crushing equipment market expected to reach the market value of US$ 4.5 Bn in 2026 and is set to demonstrate promising CAGR across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Stone crushing equipment market expected to demonstrate the promising surge in following years, primarily due to wide spreading applications of crushed stones across various end-use. Crushed stones are used as raw material for several construction activities in infrastructure and residential projects. Global construction industry valued at US$ 8.8 Tn in 2016 and experienced the surge of US$ 0.9 Tn from 2012. In 2014 the value of construction activity in emerging countries has surpassed that of in advanced economies and this alteration expected to get widen further. Mass and steady need of crushed stone across the globe is credited to need of crushed stone for building of roads, flyovers & bypasses and other modern infrastructure activities. Several construction developments are in progress as well as some are being commenced soon which will stimulate the demand for crushed stone all over the world. Further, several geographical areas are badly affected by the earthquake and rehabilitation which stimulates the demand for reconstruction projects. This process leads to construction of roads, bridges, new houses and markets resultantly gear up construction activities, thereby stimulating the use of crushed stones. The aforementioned facts and statistics provide adequate indications, assuring a continuous growth in stone crushing equipment market.

Overall stone crushing equipment market segmented on the basis of stone crusher type, end-use, mobility and capacity. On the basis of stone crusher type, market dominated by jaw crusher segment chiefly due to functional flexibility offered by such crushers with fixed and moving jaw plates. Further, jaw crushers are referred as the most efficient crushing machines along with ability to work on materials with moisture level even below 15%. Jaw crushers are expected to retain its dominant position across the forecast period as these crushers are one of the major types of primary crushers used in mining & quarrying and construction plants. Based on the geography, Asia Pacific directed the stone crushing equipment market globally in 2017. The market in the region strongly supported by China, Japan, India, Australia and Indonesia. In 2016, infrastructure and residential spending in Asia Pacific accounted for 37% and 34% share respectively of its total construction spending.

Further, mobile stone crushers are expected to witness comparatively higher growth due to benefit of belt conveyor transport facility. Mobile plants for stone crushing are rapidly gaining traction on mining fields and for preparation of the raw material in construction engineering sites such as highways, tunnels and residential construction projects. Such crushers find application on mining sites of crushed stone where blasted old spoil dumps and raw material are processed. Common trait of mobile plants is the access of stone crushers to raw material, which is principal advantage especially in terms of reducing the transport costs.

