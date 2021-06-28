Global Cold Compression Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a stable pace with a 4.8% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Cold Compression Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global cold compression devices market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights :

Cold compression therapy is a mixture of cryotherapy and static pressure, which is widely used for the treatment of pain and inflammation occurring during muscle spasm, fracture, sprain, strain and soft tissue damage etc. It promotes the draining of edema through the lymphatic system by causing vasoconstriction at the site of injury. Research studies have identified the occurrence of hunting reaction during application of cold compression therapy which is helpful in slowing cell death and limiting tissue damage in accident and trauma conditions.

Pads and wraps are reigning the product segment for cold compression devices market. Due to large surface area and custom made joint fitting both these products promote effective vasoconstriction and excellent reduction in swelling, edema and pain. Gels and sprays employed in cold therapy are helpful in deep tissue penetration of topical analgesics resulting in decreased nerve velocity and numbing of pain.

Hospitals and clinics are currently dominating the end-user segment for cold compression devices market. Increasing demand for pain relieving sessions and affordable reimbursement scenario for patients opting pain management and treatment for acute injuries. Sport management is undergoing tremendous change with increasing number of young aspiring athletes arduously competing to enhance performance and gain prominent recognition in their respective sporting events. Stringent competition frequently results in soft tissue injuries which needs to be addressed immediately.

North America is currently leading the geographical segment for cold compression devices market. Major factors responsible for its overwhelming growth are increasing cases of domestic trauma and accidents. As per the latest research citing of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annually 3.2 million U.S. citizens of age group 5 to 14 years suffer with sports injury. Existence of market leaders such as DJO Global, Breg, Inc. 3M Healthcare etc. cater to the pain therapy and management requirement in North America region. Europe market is flourishing on account of its increasing geriatric population and increasing number of patients opting for post-surgery pain management. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 owing to the rapidly growing physiotherapy clinics specializing in pain management. Sport science is growing at a rapid pace with aspiring athletes competing diligently to enhance their performance often resulting in soft tissue injuries with swelling and excruciating pain.

Medical device manufacturers providing cold compression devices are Breg, Inc., Bio Compression Systems, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Hyperice, Inc., 3M Healthcare, Kinetic Medical Products UK., Ltd., Ossur Global, Polar Products, Inc. and Thermotek.

Browse the full report Cold Compression Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cold-compression-devices-market

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing number of trauma and accident cases resulting in joint dislocation, fracture, strain and sprains

• Availability of diverse varieties of cold compression devices and accessories as per joint fitting

• Rapidly increasing sport science and stringent competition among athletes to increase their performance resulting in acute injuries

The Global Cold Compression Devices Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-User (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cold compression devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for cold compression devices?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the cold compression devices market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global cold compression devices market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the cold compression devices market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com