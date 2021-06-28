Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Is Expected To Grow At A Steady Growth With A 5.9% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Bispecific Antibodies Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global bispecific antibodies market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Bispecific antibodies have the ability to bind on two different types of antigens, developed to redirect immune effector cells toward the tumor cells to kill them by a process called as antibody dependent cell mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). The problem associated with the manufacturing of bispecific antibodies are low expression yields, product instability and immunogenicity.

Immunoglobulin G (IgG) like molecules are dominating the type segment for bispecific antibodies market. Catumaxomab developed by Trion Pharma is an example of IgG like molecule being currently recommended for the treatment of malignant ascites owing to its inherent features such as longer half-life and cytotoxicity. Non Immunoglobulin G (IgG) like molecules such as blinatumomab (Amgen, Inc.), prescribed for the treatment of refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period on account of its smaller half-life and higher tissue penetration rate.

Oncology is currently leading the application segment for bispecific antibodies market. Rising prevalence of cancer and imminent threat of metastasis resulting in death of ailing patients drive the oncology market. The relapsing nature of certain cancer types led to the development of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies to attain maximum therapeutic efficacy and minimal side effects. Promising drug pipeline is being studied in the clinical trials for their ability to block proinflammatory cytokine pathway for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis. In the near future bispecific antibodies will be employed for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

North America is currently reigning the regional segment for bispecific antibodies market. The major features that provide impetus for the bispecific antibodies market growth in North America is the rising prevalence of cancer and domicile of major players such as Amgen, Inc., Neovii Biotech and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals etc. Increasing funding for the drug discovery and development for the treatment of cancer and supportive regulatory environment provided by European Medical Agency (EMA) drive the bispecific antibodies market. Asia Pacific is set to register faster growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing mortality related to cancer, lack of effective treatment regimen and market expansion opportunities for key players.

Biopharmaceuticals companies providing Bispecific antibodies are Amgen, Inc., Ablynx, Eli Lilly and Company, F.Hoffman La-Roche AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC., Merck Group, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Neovii Biotech, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing mortality due to cancer worldwide

• Supportive regulatory environment provided by global healthcare agencies favoring targeted drug delivery for treatment of cancer

• Strong drug pipeline with minimal side effects and maximum therapeutic efficacy drive the bispecific antibodies market

