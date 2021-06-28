Global Window Alarms Market To Grow At 5.0% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Window Alarms Market (By Product Type (Wired and Wireless), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global window alarms market is expected to witness a growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights

The global window alarms market is likely to witness a significant growth, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Growing preference for secured homes and digital securities is driving the adoption of window alarms worldwide. Rise in number of potential threats for commercial and residential end-users has increased the requirements of high physical safety infrastructure. Rising adoption of smart homes to be one of the major factors that will have positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, incorporation of efficient safety systems is poised to increase with a growing focus on children safety and anti-theft. This, in turn will facilitate the growth of window alarms market worldwide during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global window alarms market, based on application was dominated by the residential segment in 2017. The segment is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rising preference for smart homes is facilitating the growth of window alarms in residential applications. Further, based on geography, North America led the window alarms market in 2017. Growing inclination towards intelligent security solutions is augmenting the growth of window alarms in the region. Moreover, the presence of some leading market players including ADT Inc., United Technologies Corporation (UTC Fire & Security Corporation), Honeywell International Inc. etc. is also supporting the market growth.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the window alarms market include ADT Inc., Anderson Corporation, United Technologies Corporation (UTC Fire & Security Corporation), Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch LLC, Karassn Security & Protection Electronics Company Ltd., Samsung, Swann, Eve Systems, Somfy Protect, SABRE – Security Equipment Corp., and Doberman Security Products, Inc. among others.

The window alarms manufacturers are adopting several strategies in order to thrive in the competitive market environment. Partnerships remain the most significant strategies that are adopted by the key players to gain an edge over others players in the market.

For instance, in March 2018, ADT Inc., one of the leading provider of monitored security, business automation and interactive home solutions in the U.S. and Canada acquired Acme Security Systems, one of the largest privately held security systems company. The acquisition of Acme will further drive the Company’s commercial growth and expansion in the market.

