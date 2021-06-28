Fertility And Pregnancy Test Kits Market Expected To Progress At 6.1% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Fertility and Pregnancy Test Kits Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global fertility and pregnancy test kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Fertility and pregnancy test kits include products that assist in qualitative identification of the presence of reproductive hormones such as luteinizing hormone, follicle stimulating hormone and dominantly human chorionic gonadotropin. The popularity of these tests kits is extensively increasing as these products are found a prominently convenient and precise way of predicting pregnancy and ovulation. Technological innovation in fertility and pregnancy diagnostics has allowed introduction of rapid techniques in this market, therefore introducing its widening application in home care. Furthermore, gradual increase in awareness in the female population has provided additional growth opportunities to the market players for augmenting their regional foothold.

Investors in this market are searching for new ways to make bigger marks. Market players have realized that the money is not only in treating older women in artificial reproduction treatments, they are also persuading younger women to begin opting for predictive models. Sensing such lucrative markets, private equity firms are also pouring their money into building exhaustive product portfolio serving all age groups and all purposes. Through women can undergo tests at doctor’s office to examine potential pregnancy and fertility factors, they often refrain from doing so unless they are struggling to conceive or not covered by insurance. At such instances, home testing proves the opportunity for more women for gauging their reproductive health. Therefore, at home fertility tests have become a part of a growing effort to provide consumers more access to their health data.

The scenario of distribution channels for fertility and pregnancy kits has also witnessed transition. Earlier availability of these products through specialty clinics and hospitals has gradually moved to over the counter sales. Recent trends also demonstrate significant purchases taking place through online sales channels. The proliferation of online sales is the highest in the developed markets of North America and Europe. However, its penetration is fast picking up in Asia Pacific, both in terms of retail and wholesale modes.

Key Market Movements:

• Easy availability of pregnancy test kits, and convenience in use along with high awareness

• Technological development facilitating increased precision in testing kits

• Growing adoption in home use for earliest prediction of pregnancy and convenience in conception

• Proliferation of online sales channel, enhancing purchase and privacy convenience

• Increasing awareness in developing markets, along with growing disposable incomes

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the fertility and pregnancy test kits market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for fertility and pregnancy test kits?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the fertility and pregnancy test kits market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global fertility and pregnancy test kits market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the fertility and pregnancy test kits market worldwide?

