Netherlands Home Healthcare Market Registers 7.6% CAGR with Impressive Growth Opportunities Owing to Continuous Support from Governments: Fortune Business Insights

Market Overview

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population is driving the “Netherlands home healthcare market”. The above information is published in a report, titled “Netherlands Home Healthcare: Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.”Fortune Business Insights in the report predicts thatrising geriatric population in the Netherlands is leading to high demand for home healthcare equipment.

A study by Central Bureau Statistics (CBU), it is estimated that around 3.31 million people in the Netherlands are aged above 65 years. Also, the study predicts that the number will increase by 2026. This further indicates that the adoption of home healthcare products will increase in the forthcoming years.

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the Netherlands market was worth US$ 570.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1013.1 Mn by 2026. As home healthcare is a viable option and increasingly adopted by the elderly population, the market for home healthcare in the Netherlands is likely to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Healthcare Equipment and Housing Supplies Have a Higher Preference Over Other Products

Among different products, healthcare equipment and housing supplies cover the maximum share in the Netherlands market. The demand for home healthcare services is increasing on account of the rising aging population in this country. Furthermore, demand for self-monitoring devices such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitoring devices, heart rate monitoring devices, and pulse oximeters. In 2018, the segment covered a share of 52% and will continue to dominate the market in the Netherlands.

The second most leading segment is continence care in the Netherlands home healthcare market. The urinary continence is highly prevalent in the Netherlands. This is estimated to increase with the rise in the elderly population. Additionally, some research studies show that urinary continence is more common in women than men. Spurred by these factors, the demand for continence care products is likely to rise in the Netherlands.

Government-backed Support Regarding New Policies and Acts Propel the Market’s Growth

Under the Social Support Act, Dutch people who need home assistance can apply for a wheelchair from local authorities. These local authorities provide assistance to elderly people, autistic children, and families who require parenting support. The government in the Netherlands are heavily investing in several acts which include Long-term Care Act, the Health Insurance Act, among others. These acts predominantly take care of elderly people and offer medication and assistance they need. Such policies are expected to increase the adoption of home health solutions. Dutch people are increasingly spending on healthcare, which is another factor driving the market. As per the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, healthcare expenditure is estimated to be approx. 77 Euro Billion each year. Rising healthcare expenditure is enabling growth in the market. In addition to this, the Netherlands government is planning to invest US$ 3376.0 Mn in 2019. This amount will be used to offer assistance, self-reliance, and care to elderly patients. All the above factors are expected to drive the Netherlands home healthcare market during the forecast period.

Quick Buy Netherlands Home Healthcare Market

Some of the other companies operating in the Netherlands home healthcare market include

Molnlycke Health Care,

ConvaTec Group plc

Melsungen AG

Hollister Inc.

Coloplast

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P. among others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Please Visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/netherland-home-healthcare-market-100954.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs