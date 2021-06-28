Glioblastoma multiforme Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Glioblastoma Multiforme Market’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Overview

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most frequently occurring type of primary tumors of the central nervous system (CNS) mostly in adults, and its poor prognosis has not been significantly improved despite the fact that the innovative diagnostic strategies and new therapies have been developed. Somatic evolution promotes the progression of cancer in which the genome of the cancer cell is being deviated from that of the healthy cell due the accumulation of mutations. There is a remarkable development in GBM because it occurs via a complex network of various different molecular and genetic aberrations, which leads to significant changes in major signaling pathways. GBMs, as they extensively disperse throughout the parenchyma, making maximal surgical resection unattainable and having high level of vascularization, are lethal in nature.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Market Outlook

Glioblastoma is a malignant (cancerous) brain tumor that develops from a specific type of brain cell called an astrocyte. These cells help support and nourish neurons (nerve cells of the brain) and form scar tissue that helps repair brain damage in response to injury. Glioblastomas are often very aggressive and grow into surrounding brain tissue. Unfortunately, there is no cure for glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma treatment is quite challenging as some cells may respond well to certain therapies, while others may not be affected at all. Because of this, the treatment plan for glioblastoma may combine several approaches. The treatment often comprises a combination of several therapies, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery followed by the additional/adjuvant treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, after surgery. Treatment is palliative and may include surgery, radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy. The best treatment options for each person depending on many factors like the size and location of the tumor; the extent to which the tumor has grown into the surrounding normal brain tissues; and the affected person’s age and overall health.

In April 2005, the FDA approved a new indication for Temodar capsules (temozolomide) for concurrent use with radiotherapy for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed GBM and as maintenance therapy after radiotherapy. Inaddition, in December 2017, the FDA granted full approval of bevacizumab (Avastin) for the treatment of adults with recurrent glioblastoma that has progressed following prior therapy. In case of European and Japanese market, only Temodar has been approved by the EMA and MHLW respectively, for the treatment of patients with GBM.

Glioblastoma Multiforme pipeline is robust and possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments, which is yet to be launched. The pipeline involves drugs with a varied mechanism of action along with different routes of administration, ranging from oral, intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, etc. It is interesting to note that the emerging market of GBM includes budding gene therapy, i.e., Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) by VBL Therapeutics, followed by four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1 and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively.

The potential candidates with promising results in late- or phase III stage of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Trans Sodium Crocetinate (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), and Regorafenib (Bayer).

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) 7MM market.

The market size of GBM in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 1,005 Million in 2017.

in 2017. The United States accounts for the largest market size of GBM throughout the study period of 2017–2030, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan, which was estimated to be USD 629 Million in 2017.

in 2017. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 73 Million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size with USD 35 Million.

in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size with Japan accounted for the second highest market size in the 7 MM during the forecast period of 2020–2030, which was estimated to be USD 82 Million in 2017.

