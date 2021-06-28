Immune Health Supplements Market Size 2021 | To Exhibit an Excellent CAGR of 7.4% and Hit USD 29.40 billion by 2027

Immune Health Supplements Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Immune Health Supplements Market” is likely to grow astonishingly backed by the increasing popularity of non-GMO and organic ingredients amongst the masses. The trend is further resulting in the rising purchase of organic immunity health supplements worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3-fatty acids, Others), By Form (Soft Gels/Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquids, and Others), By Source Type (Plant Based, Animal Based), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the immune health supplements market size was USD 16.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market Highlights:

The Immune Health Supplements Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Immune Health Supplements industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Immune Health Supplements market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Immune Health Supplements Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Immune Health Supplements market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Drivers & Restraints-

A Need to Reconsider Health Owing to COVID-19 will Skyrocket Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic is surging the demand for immune health supplements across the globe. This growth is attributable to the rising reconsideration of health and well-being by the masses.They are persistently striving to dodge any type of infectious disease by consuming immunity boosters equipped with omega-3 fatty acids, mineral supplements, herbal extracts, and vitamins. One of the significant challenges that may occur is the disruptions in the supply chain network. The Nutrition Business Journalmentioned that in April 2020, the purchase of these health supplements increased at a fast pace.

However, some of these supplements may cause adverse effects if blended with other medicines or consumed before surgery. Many of these products remain untested on pregnant ladies and children. This is a major factor that may hamper the immune health supplements market growth during the forthcoming years.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which are the market drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

Will the companies adopt new strategies to compete in the market?

Which segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of share?

How will COVID-19 help in generating more sales of immune health supplements?

Global Immune Health Supplements Market Segmentation :

By Ingredient Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Herbal Botanical Extracts

Probiotics

Amino Acids

Omega 3-fatty acids

Others

By Form

Soft Gels/Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Liquids

Others

By Source Type

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Specialty Store

Others

By Geography

North America By Ingredient Type By Form By Source Type By Distribution Channel By Country



Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Developing Novel Supplements

The companies present in the market are mainly focusing on scientific researchactivities to develop innovative immune health supplements for generating more sales. Some of them are also adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Ancient Nutrition launched a new range of SBO Probioticsconsisting of four innovative products, namely, Men’s and Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These are created by combining superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. These would help in supporting the immune system and gut health.

: Ancient Nutrition launched a new range of SBO Probioticsconsisting of four innovative products, namely, Men’s and Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These are created by combining superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. These would help in supporting the immune system and gut health. April 2020: Royal DSM successfully acquired Glycom A/S, a supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO). The deal required an investment of €765 million.It would aid Royal DSM in adding HMOs to its product offerings and in providing novel solutions to its consumers.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the immune health supplements producers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States)

Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States)

BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden)

Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia)

Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States)

USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

NOW Foods (Illinois, United States)

Pfizer (New York, United States)

Other key market players

