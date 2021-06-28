Chile Payments Landscape Market Report- Growth, Trend & Insights for next 5 years

The research reports on Chile Payments Landscape Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Chile Payments Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Chile Payments Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Chile Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Chilean cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Chilean cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Chilean cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Chilean cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope of this report-

– To provide access to banking and payment services to a larger customer base, banks are expanding their services by launching new branches in remote locations. In 2017, for instance, BancoEstado opened 17 new branches in remote locations, making its service available to 200,000 individuals who do not have a bank presence in their locality. The bank also offers its services via a branchless banking service called CajaVecina, allowing users to conduct transactions on POS terminals installed across small and independent merchant outlets. CajaVecina terminals offer a range of banking products, and enable individuals living in remote areas to conduct various banking and payment transactions. As of September 2018, over 24,000 CajaVecina terminals were operating in Chile.

– To offer convenient banking services, banks are focusing on digitalization, allowing customers to access banking services on the go. Banco de Crédito e Inversiones was among the first to launch an online account opening process in 2016; over 4,300 customers opened a Bci bank account online in 2017. Similarly, Santander launched digital onboarding for non-bank customers in October 2017. In 2016, the bank also launched a home banking service, which now registers over 240,000 monthly visits. This service enables customers to access all the benefits offered by the bank.

– With an increase of payment card use in Chile, payment service providers are launching mPOS devices targeted at SMEs. In October 2017, BancoEstado, in partnership with SumUp, launched acquiring services in Chile under the brand name Compraquí. The bank offers free mPOS devices to SMEs at zero monthly fee and no maintenance cost. By the end of 2017, 1,847 mPOS terminals had been sold, which registered 44,000 transactions worth $735m. The bank aims to acquire 150,000 merchants within the next few years. In May 2016, Transbank also launched an mPOS solution that enables small businesses and service providers to accept card payments in Chile. The solution involves the conversion of smartphones into POS devices with the help of a wireless pinpad card reader, which is connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix