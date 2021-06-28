Security Guard Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Security Guard industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Security Guard market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Security Guard market covered in Chapter 12:

Prosegur

Allied Universal

US Security Associates

Control Risks

Securitas AG

G4S

Transguard

Andrews International

TOPSGRUP

SIS

Beijing Baoan

Axis Security

ICTS Europe

China Security & Protection Group

DWSS

OCS Group

Securitas AB

Covenant

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Security Guard market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mobile Patrol

Dedicated Guard Services

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Security Guard market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial Properties

Government

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Security Guard Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Security Guard

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Security Guard industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Security Guard Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Security Guard Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Security Guard Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Security Guard Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Security Guard Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Security Guard Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Security Guard

3.3 Security Guard Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Security Guard

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Security Guard

3.4 Market Distributors of Security Guard

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Security Guard Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Security Guard Market, by Type

4.1 Global Security Guard Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Security Guard Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Security Guard Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Security Guard Value and Growth Rate of Mobile Patrol

4.3.2 Global Security Guard Value and Growth Rate of Dedicated Guard Services

4.3.3 Global Security Guard Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Security Guard Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Security Guard Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Security Guard Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Security Guard Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Security Guard Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Properties (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Security Guard Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Security Guard Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

….continued

