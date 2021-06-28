Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Big data analytics is the often complex process of examining large and varied data sets — or big data — to uncover information including hidden patterns, unknown correlations, market trends and customer preferences that can help organizations make informed business decisions.Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. It is a branch of artificial intelligence based on the idea that systems can learn from data, identify patterns and make decisions with minimal human intervention.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education market covered in Chapter 12:

Querium Corporation.

Knewton, Inc.,

Third Space Learning

Blackboard, Inc.,

Fishtree

com, Inc.,

Cognizant

Metacog, Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation

DreamBox Learning

IBM Corporation

Century-Tech Ltd

Bridge-U

Jenzabar, Inc.,

Jellynote

Pearson

Google

Quantum Adaptive Learning, LLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Machine Learning

Big Data Analytics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Higher Education

K-12 Education

Corporate Training

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education

3.3 Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education

3.4 Market Distributors of Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Market, by Type

4.1 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Value and Growth Rate of Machine Learning

4.3.2 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Value and Growth Rate of Big Data Analytics

4.4 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Higher Education (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 Education (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Machine Learning & Big Data Analytics Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Corporate Training (2015-2020)

….continued

