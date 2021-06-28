Swimming Fitness Tracking Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Fitness trackers tend to focus on their ability to record your walking, running, sleep and general activity levels, swimming tracking is quickly becoming a popular feature. This is of course down to an increasing number of wearables being sufficiently water resistant to take in the pool without worry, and advances in the sensors used to accurately track the wearer’s movement.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Swimming Fitness Tracking industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Swimming Fitness Tracking market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Swimming Fitness Tracking market covered in Chapter 12:

TOMTOM

Xiaomi Inc.

MISFIT

POLAR

Garmin

Google LLP.

Fitbit Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung

Moov

Apple Inc.

Withings

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Swimming Fitness Tracking market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wrist-wear

Smart Garments

Body Sensors

Leg-wear

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Swimming Fitness Tracking market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Children

Youth Group

Middle-aged Group

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Swimming Fitness Tracking Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Swimming Fitness Tracking

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Swimming Fitness Tracking industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Swimming Fitness Tracking Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Swimming Fitness Tracking Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Swimming Fitness Tracking

3.3 Swimming Fitness Tracking Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Swimming Fitness Tracking

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Swimming Fitness Tracking

3.4 Market Distributors of Swimming Fitness Tracking

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Swimming Fitness Tracking Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Market, by Type

4.1 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Value and Growth Rate of Wrist-wear

4.3.2 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Value and Growth Rate of Smart Garments

4.3.3 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Value and Growth Rate of Body Sensors

4.3.4 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Value and Growth Rate of Leg-wear

4.3.5 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Swimming Fitness Tracking Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Consumption and Growth Rate of Children (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Consumption and Growth Rate of Youth Group (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Consumption and Growth Rate of Middle-aged Group (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Swimming Fitness Tracking Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

….continued

