IT Spending in Oil and Gas Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Information Technology (IT) is widely acknowledged to be crucial for efficient operation and management of all industrial systems. The demand for IT services has increased substantially over the years. Oil and gas companies are under pressure to achieve higher returns on their capital assets in a safe and sustainable manner.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the IT Spending in Oil and Gas industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The IT Spending in Oil and Gas market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global IT Spending in Oil and Gas market covered in Chapter 12:

GE Oil and Gas

Tech Mahindra

CGI Group

CSC

SAP

Hitachi

TCS

ABB

Siemens

Huawei Technologies

Wipro

HCL Technologies

Infosys

Oracle

Cisco Systems

Indra Sistemas

Alcatel-Lucent

Capgemini

IBM

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the IT Spending in Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

IT services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the IT Spending in Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of IT Spending in Oil and Gas

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the IT Spending in Oil and Gas industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on IT Spending in Oil and Gas Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of IT Spending in Oil and Gas Analysis

3.2 Major Players of IT Spending in Oil and Gas

3.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of IT Spending in Oil and Gas

3.3.3 Labor Cost of IT Spending in Oil and Gas

3.4 Market Distributors of IT Spending in Oil and Gas

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of IT Spending in Oil and Gas Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market, by Type

4.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of IT services

4.4 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Consumption and Growth Rate of Upstream (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Consumption and Growth Rate of Midstream (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Consumption and Growth Rate of Downstream (2015-2020)

….continued

