Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Complex multi-channel distribution networks, dynamic consumer demands, pressure to deliver to increasingly aggressive calendars, and global sourcing have created a fast-changing environment where rapid decision making in product development means the difference between success and failure. Major apparel companies are attempting to manage high rates of product change globally across multiple product calendars, using thousands of different materials, and producing more than ten thousand samples annually. Leading Apparel Companies are Turning to PLM to Maximize Value.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel market covered in Chapter 12:

Autodesk

AllCAD Technologies

Audaces

C-Design

Dassault Systèmes

Centric Software

EFI Optitex

CadCam Technology

Fashion CAD

BONTEX

Lectra

Gerber Technology

Arahne

VisualNext

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Collaborative Product Definition Management

Computer-aided Design

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Product information

Supplier collaboration

Project management

Compliance

Design re-use

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel

3.3 Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel

3.4 Market Distributors of Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Value and Growth Rate of Collaborative Product Definition Management

4.3.2 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Value and Growth Rate of Computer-aided Design

4.4 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Consumption and Growth Rate of Product information (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Consumption and Growth Rate of Supplier collaboration (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Consumption and Growth Rate of Project management (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Consumption and Growth Rate of Compliance (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Consumption and Growth Rate of Design re-use (2015-2020)

6 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Product Life Cycle Management in Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

