Semiconductor Package Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Semiconductor Package industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Semiconductor Package market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Semiconductor Package market covered in Chapter 12:

Fujitsu Ltd

Carsem

UTAC Group

Amkor Technology

ASE Group

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd

Unisem (M) Berhad

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd

Intel Corporation

Chipmos Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil)

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Semiconductor Package market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Flip Chip

Embedded DIE

FI WLP

FO WLP

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Semiconductor Package market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Communications and Telecom

Automotive

Energy and Lighting

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Semiconductor Package Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Semiconductor Package

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Semiconductor Package industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Semiconductor Package Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Semiconductor Package Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Semiconductor Package Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Semiconductor Package Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Semiconductor Package Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Semiconductor Package Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Semiconductor Package

3.3 Semiconductor Package Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Semiconductor Package

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Semiconductor Package

3.4 Market Distributors of Semiconductor Package

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Semiconductor Package Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Semiconductor Package Market, by Type

4.1 Global Semiconductor Package Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Package Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Semiconductor Package Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor Package Value and Growth Rate of Flip Chip

4.3.2 Global Semiconductor Package Value and Growth Rate of Embedded DIE

4.3.3 Global Semiconductor Package Value and Growth Rate of FI WLP

4.3.4 Global Semiconductor Package Value and Growth Rate of FO WLP

4.4 Global Semiconductor Package Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Semiconductor Package Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace and Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical Devices (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Growth Rate of Communications and Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Semiconductor Package Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Lighting (2015-2020)

6 Global Semiconductor Package Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Semiconductor Package Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Package Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Package Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Semiconductor Package Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Semiconductor Package Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Semiconductor Package Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Semiconductor Package Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Semiconductor Package Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Semiconductor Package Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Package Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Package Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Package Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Package Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Package Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Package Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Package Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Package Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Package Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Package Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Semiconductor Package Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

