Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market covered in Chapter 12:

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Boston Analytical

Pace Analytical Services

Intertek Group

Toxikon

Pharmaceutical Product Development

West Pharmaceutical Services

Exova Group

Charles River Laboratories International

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Bioanalytical Testing

Method Development and Validation

Stability Testing

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing

3.3 Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing

3.4 Market Distributors of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Bioanalytical Testing

4.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Method Development and Validation

4.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Stability Testing

4.3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Small & Medium Enterprise (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprise (2015-2020)

6 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

