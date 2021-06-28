PPM and IT Governance June 2021 Us Market Research Report 2026

PPM and IT governance solutions are helping organizations manage their projects with the help of advanced IT solutions, such as predictive analytics and augmented reality.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the PPM and IT Governance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The PPM and IT Governance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global PPM and IT Governance market covered in Chapter 12:

Clarizen

Planview

CA Technologies

Planisware

Microsoft

Oracle

InLoox

Daptiv

EPM Live

Changepoint

GenSight

AtTask

SAP

Sciforma

HPE

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the PPM and IT Governance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud-Based PPM And IT Governance

On-Premise PPM And IT Governance

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the PPM and IT Governance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Financial Services

IT

Communication

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 PPM and IT Governance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of PPM and IT Governance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the PPM and IT Governance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on PPM and IT Governance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of PPM and IT Governance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of PPM and IT Governance

3.3 PPM and IT Governance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of PPM and IT Governance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of PPM and IT Governance

3.4 Market Distributors of PPM and IT Governance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of PPM and IT Governance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global PPM and IT Governance Market, by Type

4.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global PPM and IT Governance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-Based PPM And IT Governance

4.3.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Value and Growth Rate of On-Premise PPM And IT Governance

4.4 Global PPM and IT Governance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 PPM and IT Governance Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global PPM and IT Governance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial Services (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Consumption and Growth Rate of IT (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global PPM and IT Governance Consumption and Growth Rate of Communication (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global PPM and IT Governance Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global PPM and IT Governance Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global PPM and IT Governance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global PPM and IT Governance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America PPM and IT Governance Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America PPM and IT Governance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America PPM and IT Governance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America PPM and IT Governance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe PPM and IT Governance Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe PPM and IT Governance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe PPM and IT Governance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe PPM and IT Governance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific PPM and IT Governance Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific PPM and IT Governance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PPM and IT Governance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PPM and IT Governance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa PPM and IT Governance Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa PPM and IT Governance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa PPM and IT Governance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa PPM and IT Governance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa PPM and IT Governance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

