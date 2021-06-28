Automated Container Terminal June 2021 Europe Market Research Report 2026

Container terminal refers to a clear boundary area that can accommodate a complete container handling operation process, including waters such as harbor basins, anchorages, inbound waterways, berths, and land areas such as freight stations, yards, dock fronts, and office living areas. Automated Container Terminal is a dock equipped with many efficient, automated handling machinery.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automated Container Terminal industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automated Container Terminal market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automated Container Terminal market covered in Chapter 12:

Tidework Technology

Konecranes

Camco Technologies

Künz

Liebherr

Inform Software

Identec Solutions

ABB

CARGOTEC

Orbita Ingenieria

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automated Container Terminal market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Fully Automated Container Terminal

Semi-Automated Container Terminal

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automated Container Terminal market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Software

Services

Equipment

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Automated Container Terminal Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automated Container Terminal

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automated Container Terminal industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Container Terminal Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automated Container Terminal Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automated Container Terminal Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automated Container Terminal Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automated Container Terminal Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automated Container Terminal Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automated Container Terminal

3.3 Automated Container Terminal Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automated Container Terminal

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automated Container Terminal

3.4 Market Distributors of Automated Container Terminal

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automated Container Terminal Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automated Container Terminal Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automated Container Terminal Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automated Container Terminal Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automated Container Terminal Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automated Container Terminal Value and Growth Rate of Fully Automated Container Terminal

4.3.2 Global Automated Container Terminal Value and Growth Rate of Semi-Automated Container Terminal

4.4 Global Automated Container Terminal Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automated Container Terminal Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automated Container Terminal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automated Container Terminal Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automated Container Terminal Consumption and Growth Rate of Software (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automated Container Terminal Consumption and Growth Rate of Services (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automated Container Terminal Consumption and Growth Rate of Equipment (2015-2020)

6 Global Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automated Container Terminal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automated Container Terminal Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automated Container Terminal Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automated Container Terminal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automated Container Terminal Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automated Container Terminal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automated Container Terminal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automated Container Terminal Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automated Container Terminal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automated Container Terminal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Container Terminal Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Container Terminal Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Automated Container Terminal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

