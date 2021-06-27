Contactless Payments Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Contactless Payments industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Contactless Payments market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Contactless Payments market covered in Chapter 12:

Giesecke & Devrient

Gemalto

Inside Secure

On Track Innovations

Wirecard

Heartland Payment Systems

Proxama

Verifone Systems

Ingenico Group

Oberthur Technologies

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Contactless Payments market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-sale

Analytics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Contactless Payments market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Contactless Payments Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Contactless Payments

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Contactless Payments industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contactless Payments Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Contactless Payments Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Contactless Payments

3.3 Contactless Payments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contactless Payments

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Contactless Payments

3.4 Market Distributors of Contactless Payments

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Contactless Payments Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Contactless Payments Market, by Type

4.1 Global Contactless Payments Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contactless Payments Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Contactless Payments Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Contactless Payments Value and Growth Rate of Payment Terminal Solution

4.3.2 Global Contactless Payments Value and Growth Rate of Transaction Management

4.3.3 Global Contactless Payments Value and Growth Rate of Security and Fraud Management

4.3.4 Global Contactless Payments Value and Growth Rate of Hosted Point-of-sale

4.3.5 Global Contactless Payments Value and Growth Rate of Analytics

4.4 Global Contactless Payments Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Contactless Payments Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitality (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Contactless Payments Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Contactless Payments Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Contactless Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Contactless Payments Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Contactless Payments Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Contactless Payments Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Contactless Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Contactless Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Contactless Payments Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Contactless Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Contactless Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Contactless Payments Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payments Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payments Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payments Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Contactless Payments Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

