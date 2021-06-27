Digital Marketing Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium. Digital marketing’s development since the 1990s and 2000s has changed the way brands and businesses use technology for marketing. As digital platforms are increasingly incorporated into marketing plans and everyday life, and as people use digital devices instead of visiting physical shops, digital marketing campaigns are becoming more prevalent and efficient.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6156564-covid-19-outbreak-global-digital-marketing-industry-market

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Marketing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-manuka-honey-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

The Digital Marketing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Marketing market covered in Chapter 12:

Netsuite Inc.

LongJump CRM

Clicky

Fireclick

SAP AG

ZohoCRM Inc.

Demandware Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Aplicor LLC

StrongMail Systems Inc.

OpenText Corp.

Hybirs

Ebay GSI Commerce

Lithium Technologies Inc.

Attensity Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

ComScore Networks Inc.

Percussion Software Inc.

Intershop

Adobe Systems Inc.

IBM Corp.

SugarCRM Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Sitecore Inc.

Yahoo Analytics

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-gan-hemt-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-06-07

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Marketing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Sales CRM

Marketing Automation

E-commerce

E-mail Marketing

Social CRM

WCM

Web Analytics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Marketing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

High-Tech & IT

BFSI

Others

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-worldwide-automated-driving-system-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Digital Marketing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Marketing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Marketing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Marketing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Marketing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Marketing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Marketing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Marketing Industry Development

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-numerically-controlled-oscillator-nco-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-06-07

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Marketing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Marketing

3.3 Digital Marketing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Marketing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Marketing

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Marketing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Marketing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Marketing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Marketing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Marketing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Sales CRM

4.3.2 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Marketing Automation

4.3.3 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate of E-commerce

4.3.4 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate of E-mail Marketing

4.3.5 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Social CRM

4.3.6 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate of WCM

4.3.7 Global Digital Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Web Analytics

4.4 Global Digital Marketing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Marketing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of High-Tech & IT (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Digital Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Marketing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Marketing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Marketing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Digital Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Digital Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105