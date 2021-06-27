Payments Landscape Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Payments Landscape industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Payments Landscape market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Payments Landscape market covered in Chapter 12:

Banco de Crédito e Inversiones

Wechat Pay

Apple Pay

Ali Pay

BANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE

Android Pay

Banco Santiago Santander

Banco de Chile

Fin

Samsung Pay

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Payments Landscape market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Electronic wallet

Credit card

Bank Transfer

Cash on delivery

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Payments Landscape market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

E-commerce market

Physical store

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Payments Landscape Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Payments Landscape

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Payments Landscape industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Payments Landscape Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Payments Landscape Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Payments Landscape Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Payments Landscape Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Payments Landscape Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Payments Landscape Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Payments Landscape

3.3 Payments Landscape Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Payments Landscape

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Payments Landscape

3.4 Market Distributors of Payments Landscape

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Payments Landscape Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Payments Landscape Market, by Type

4.1 Global Payments Landscape Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Payments Landscape Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Payments Landscape Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Payments Landscape Value and Growth Rate of Electronic wallet

4.3.2 Global Payments Landscape Value and Growth Rate of Credit card

4.3.3 Global Payments Landscape Value and Growth Rate of Bank Transfer

4.3.4 Global Payments Landscape Value and Growth Rate of Cash on delivery

4.3.5 Global Payments Landscape Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Payments Landscape Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Payments Landscape Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Payments Landscape Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Payments Landscape Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Payments Landscape Consumption and Growth Rate of E-commerce market (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Payments Landscape Consumption and Growth Rate of Physical store (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Payments Landscape Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Payments Landscape Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Payments Landscape Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Payments Landscape Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Payments Landscape Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Payments Landscape Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Payments Landscape Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Payments Landscape Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Payments Landscape Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Payments Landscape Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Payments Landscape Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Payments Landscape Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Payments Landscape Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Payments Landscape Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Payments Landscape Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Payments Landscape Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Payments Landscape Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Payments Landscape Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Payments Landscape Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Payments Landscape Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Payments Landscape Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Payments Landscape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

