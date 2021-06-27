Blockchain Supply Chain Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

The supply chain is a whole of the core enterprise, from the supporting parts to the intermediate products and final products, and finally from the sales network to the consumers, from the supplier, the manufacturer, the distributor to the end user. Functional network chain structure.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6156556-covid-19-outbreak-global-blockchain-supply-chain-industry

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Blockchain Supply Chain industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Blockchain Supply Chain market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Blockchain Supply Chain market covered in Chapter 12:

AWS

Vechain Foundation

Huawei

Microsoft

Bitfury

Auxesis Group

Blockverify

Applied Blockchain

Oracle

Transchain

Tibco Software

Chainvine

Guardtime

Peer Ledger

Omnichain

SAP SE

IBM

BTL Group

Openxcell

Datex Corporation

Digital Treasury Corporation

Nodalblock

Recordskeeper

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-lung-function-monitor-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Blockchain Supply Chain market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Payment & Settlement

Counterfeit Detection

Smart Contracts

Risk & Compliance Management

Product Traceability

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Blockchain Supply Chain market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Marketing and Advertising

Drugs and Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Commerce and Retail

Logistics

Environmental Services

Others

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-forensic-accounting-industry-research-report-2021-segmented-by-major-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-06-03

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-wireless-neck-massager-industry-supply-and-demand-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Table of Contents:

1 Blockchain Supply Chain Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Blockchain Supply Chain

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Blockchain Supply Chain industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Blockchain Supply Chain Industry Development

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-non-adherent-wound-care-products-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-06-08

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Blockchain Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Blockchain Supply Chain

3.3 Blockchain Supply Chain Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Blockchain Supply Chain

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Blockchain Supply Chain

3.4 Market Distributors of Blockchain Supply Chain

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Blockchain Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Type

4.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Value and Growth Rate of Payment & Settlement

4.3.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Value and Growth Rate of Counterfeit Detection

4.3.3 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Value and Growth Rate of Smart Contracts

4.3.4 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Value and Growth Rate of Risk & Compliance Management

4.3.5 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Value and Growth Rate of Product Traceability

4.4 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate of Marketing and Advertising (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate of Drugs and Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate of Commerce and Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate of Environmental Services (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Blockchain Supply Chain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Blockchain Supply Chain Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105