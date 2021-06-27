New Distribution Capability Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2021

The NDC (New Distribution Capability) is an IATA-sponsored Tourism Support Program (NDC Program) for the development and adoption of new XML-based data transmission standards (NDC standards).

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the New Distribution Capability industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The New Distribution Capability market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global New Distribution Capability market covered in Chapter 12:

Aeroflot

Air Canada

Sabre

ATPCO

TTS

Air France

Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Travelport

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the New Distribution Capability market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the New Distribution Capability market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Corporations

Leisure

Business Travelers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 New Distribution Capability Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of New Distribution Capability

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the New Distribution Capability industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global New Distribution Capability Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global New Distribution Capability Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global New Distribution Capability Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global New Distribution Capability Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on New Distribution Capability Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of New Distribution Capability Analysis

3.2 Major Players of New Distribution Capability

3.3 New Distribution Capability Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of New Distribution Capability

3.3.3 Labor Cost of New Distribution Capability

3.4 Market Distributors of New Distribution Capability

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of New Distribution Capability Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global New Distribution Capability Market, by Type

4.1 Global New Distribution Capability Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global New Distribution Capability Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global New Distribution Capability Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global New Distribution Capability Value and Growth Rate of Level 1

4.3.2 Global New Distribution Capability Value and Growth Rate of Level 2

4.3.3 Global New Distribution Capability Value and Growth Rate of Level 3

4.4 Global New Distribution Capability Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 New Distribution Capability Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global New Distribution Capability Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global New Distribution Capability Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global New Distribution Capability Consumption and Growth Rate of Corporations (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global New Distribution Capability Consumption and Growth Rate of Leisure (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global New Distribution Capability Consumption and Growth Rate of Business Travelers (2015-2020)

6 Global New Distribution Capability Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global New Distribution Capability Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global New Distribution Capability Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global New Distribution Capability Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America New Distribution Capability Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America New Distribution Capability Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America New Distribution Capability Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America New Distribution Capability Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe New Distribution Capability Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe New Distribution Capability Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe New Distribution Capability Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe New Distribution Capability Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific New Distribution Capability Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific New Distribution Capability Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific New Distribution Capability Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific New Distribution Capability Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa New Distribution Capability Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa New Distribution Capability Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa New Distribution Capability Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa New Distribution Capability Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa New Distribution Capability Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

