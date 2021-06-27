Outdoor Retail Brands Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Outdoor Retail Brands industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Outdoor Retail Brands market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Outdoor Retail Brands market covered in Chapter 12:

Columbia Sportswear Company

Hanesbrands

VF Corporation

Adidas

Nike

Patagonia

Under Armour

Hugo Boss

Mizuno Corporation

Puma

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Outdoor Retail Brands market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Outdoor Retail Brands market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Online

Large Format Stores

Specialty Stores

Individual Retailers

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Retail Brands Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Outdoor Retail Brands

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Outdoor Retail Brands industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Outdoor Retail Brands Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Outdoor Retail Brands Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Outdoor Retail Brands

3.3 Outdoor Retail Brands Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Outdoor Retail Brands

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Outdoor Retail Brands

3.4 Market Distributors of Outdoor Retail Brands

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Outdoor Retail Brands Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Market, by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Value and Growth Rate of Top Wear

4.3.2 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Value and Growth Rate of Bottom Wear

4.3.3 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Outdoor Retail Brands Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Consumption and Growth Rate of Online (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Format Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Consumption and Growth Rate of Specialty Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Consumption and Growth Rate of Individual Retailers (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Outdoor Retail Brands Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Outdoor Retail Brands Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Outdoor Retail Brands Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Outdoor Retail Brands Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Outdoor Retail Brands Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Outdoor Retail Brands Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Outdoor Retail Brands Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Outdoor Retail Brands Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Outdoor Retail Brands Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Outdoor Retail Brands Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Retail Brands Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Retail Brands Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Retail Brands Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Retail Brands Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Retail Brands Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Retail Brands Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Retail Brands Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Outdoor Retail Brands Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

