Biorefinery Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

Biorefinery is the sustainable processing of biomass into a spectrum of marketable products and energy. In this process, agriculture waste, Plant-based starch and lignocellulosic materials are used to produce all kinds of chemicals, fuel and bio-based materials. Biorefinery can be a facility, a process, a plant, or even a cluster of facilities.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biorefinery industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biorefinery market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biorefinery market covered in Chapter 12:

Abengoa Bioenergy Corp

Valero Energy Corp

Neste Oil OYJ

Renewable Energy Group Inc

Pacific Ethanol

UOP LLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biorefinery market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Biochemical

Thermochemical

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biorefinery market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Bulk Chemicals

Biomaterial

Biofuel

Pharmaceuticals and Food Additives

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Biorefinery Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biorefinery

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biorefinery industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biorefinery Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biorefinery Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biorefinery Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biorefinery Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biorefinery Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biorefinery Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biorefinery

3.3 Biorefinery Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biorefinery

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biorefinery

3.4 Market Distributors of Biorefinery

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biorefinery Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biorefinery Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biorefinery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biorefinery Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biorefinery Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biorefinery Value and Growth Rate of Biochemical

4.3.2 Global Biorefinery Value and Growth Rate of Thermochemical

4.4 Global Biorefinery Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Biorefinery Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Biorefinery Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate of Bulk Chemicals (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate of Biomaterial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate of Biofuel (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceuticals and Food Additives (2015-2020)

6 Global Biorefinery Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Biorefinery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Biorefinery Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Biorefinery Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Biorefinery Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Biorefinery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Biorefinery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Biorefinery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Biorefinery Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Biorefinery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Biorefinery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Biorefinery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Biorefinery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

