Medical Second Opinion IndustryJune 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Medical Second Opinion refers to a patient’s act of requesting or seeking evaluation of his health condition by another physician or specialist to verify and confirm the diagnosis and treatment prescribed by the previous physician or to know an alternative treatment plan. It is primarily sought after when the first physician recommends a complex/painful surgery or painful and risky procedures. The other situations that propel the patient to seek a medical second opinion are when the patients is not sure of the diagnosis or is unsatisfied with the treatment plans offered by the primary physician or when it is required by the insurance plan or when the physician himself recommends to go for it.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Medical Second Opinion industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Medical Second Opinion market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Medical Second Opinion market covered in Chapter 12:

Mediguide America

Johns Hopkins USA

Advance Medical

Best Doctors

WorldCare International Inc.

Cleveland Clinic

Penn Medicine

Cynergy Care

XMRI.com

UC San Diego Health System

HCA Hospitals

Grand Rounds

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Medical Second Opinion market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cancer

Diabetes

Cardiac Disorders

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Medical Second Opinion market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospitals

Medical Second Opinion Providing Companies

Health Insurance Companies

Online Services

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Medical Second Opinion Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Medical Second Opinion

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Medical Second Opinion industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Second Opinion Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Medical Second Opinion Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Medical Second Opinion Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Medical Second Opinion Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Second Opinion Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Medical Second Opinion Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Medical Second Opinion

3.3 Medical Second Opinion Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Medical Second Opinion

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Medical Second Opinion

3.4 Market Distributors of Medical Second Opinion

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Medical Second Opinion Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……continued

