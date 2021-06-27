Biomass Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biomass industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biomass market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biomass market covered in Chapter 12:

Infinita Renovables

Louis Dreyfus

RBF Port Neches

Jinergy

ADM

Glencore

Renewable Energy Group

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Biopetrol

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Caramuru

Longyan Zhuoyue

Diester Industries

Hebei Jingu Group

Neste Oil Rotterdam

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Ag Processing

Elevance

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biomass market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Municipal Solid Waste

Forestry

Energy Crops

Agriculture Residue

Animal Waste

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biomass market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Fuels

Construction

Recycling

Pulp & Paper

Furniture

Biogas

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Anaerobic Digestion

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Biomass Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biomass

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biomass industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biomass Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biomass Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biomass Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biomass Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biomass Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biomass Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biomass

3.3 Biomass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biomass

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biomass

3.4 Market Distributors of Biomass

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biomass Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biomass Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biomass Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biomass Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biomass Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biomass Value and Growth Rate of Municipal Solid Waste

4.3.2 Global Biomass Value and Growth Rate of Forestry

4.3.3 Global Biomass Value and Growth Rate of Energy Crops

4.3.4 Global Biomass Value and Growth Rate of Agriculture Residue

4.3.5 Global Biomass Value and Growth Rate of Animal Waste

4.4 Global Biomass Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Biomass Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Biomass Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Fuels (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Recycling (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Pulp & Paper (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Furniture (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Biogas (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Animal Feed (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Fertilizer (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Biomass Consumption and Growth Rate of Anaerobic Digestion (2015-2020)

6 Global Biomass Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Biomass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Biomass Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Biomass Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Biomass Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Biomass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Biomass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Biomass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Biomass Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Biomass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Biomass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Biomass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Biomass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Biomass Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

