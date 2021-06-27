Surface Transportation Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Surface Transportation industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Surface Transportation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Surface Transportation market covered in Chapter 12:
Con-way
UPS
Kuehne + Nage
Oliver Wyman
XPO
LeighFisher
JB Hunt
Russia Railways
China Railway
YRC Worldwide
FedEx
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Surface Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Train
Truck
Other
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Surface Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Railway
Highway
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Surface Transportation Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Surface Transportation
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Surface Transportation industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Surface Transportation Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Surface Transportation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Surface Transportation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Surface Transportation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Surface Transportation Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Surface Transportation Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Surface Transportation
3.3 Surface Transportation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Surface Transportation
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Surface Transportation
3.4 Market Distributors of Surface Transportation
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Surface Transportation Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Surface Transportation Market, by Type
4.1 Global Surface Transportation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Surface Transportation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Surface Transportation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Surface Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Train
4.3.2 Global Surface Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Truck
4.3.3 Global Surface Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Other
4.4 Global Surface Transportation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Surface Transportation Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Surface Transportation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Surface Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Surface Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Railway (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Surface Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Highway (2015-2020)
6 Global Surface Transportation Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Surface Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Surface Transportation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Surface Transportation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Surface Transportation Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Surface Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Surface Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Surface Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Surface Transportation Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Surface Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Surface Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Surface Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Surface Transportation Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Surface Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Surface Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Surface Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Surface Transportation Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Surface Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surface Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surface Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Surface Transportation Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Surface Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Surface Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Surface Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Surface Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Con-way
12.1.1 Con-way Basic Information
12.1.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.1.3 Con-way Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 UPS
12.2.1 UPS Basic Information
12.2.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.2.3 UPS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Kuehne + Nage
12.3.1 Kuehne + Nage Basic Information
12.3.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.3.3 Kuehne + Nage Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Oliver Wyman
12.4.1 Oliver Wyman Basic Information
12.4.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.4.3 Oliver Wyman Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 XPO
12.5.1 XPO Basic Information
12.5.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.5.3 XPO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 LeighFisher
12.6.1 LeighFisher Basic Information
12.6.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.6.3 LeighFisher Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 JB Hunt
12.7.1 JB Hunt Basic Information
12.7.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.7.3 JB Hunt Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Russia Railways
12.8.1 Russia Railways Basic Information
12.8.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.8.3 Russia Railways Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 China Railway
12.9.1 China Railway Basic Information
12.9.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.9.3 China Railway Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 YRC Worldwide
12.10.1 YRC Worldwide Basic Information
12.10.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.10.3 YRC Worldwide Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 FedEx
12.11.1 FedEx Basic Information
12.11.2 Surface Transportation Product Introduction
12.11.3 FedEx Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Surface Transportation Market Forecast
14.1 Global Surface Transportation Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Train Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Truck Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 Other Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Surface Transportation Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Railway Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Highway Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Surface Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
