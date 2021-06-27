ESports Betting Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the eSports Betting industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The eSports Betting market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global eSports Betting market covered in Chapter 12:

Bet-at-home.com

Bet365 Group

Betfred

888 Holdings

Kindred Group

Betsson

Draft Kings

GVC Holdings

Amaya gaming

Fan duel

Paddy Power Betfair

William Hill

BetAmerica

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the eSports Betting market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

LOL

CS:GO

Dota 2

Overwatch

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the eSports Betting market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Entertainment

Commercial

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 eSports Betting Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of eSports Betting

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the eSports Betting industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global eSports Betting Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global eSports Betting Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global eSports Betting Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global eSports Betting Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on eSports Betting Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of eSports Betting Analysis

3.2 Major Players of eSports Betting

3.3 eSports Betting Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of eSports Betting

3.3.3 Labor Cost of eSports Betting

3.4 Market Distributors of eSports Betting

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of eSports Betting Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global eSports Betting Market, by Type

4.1 Global eSports Betting Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global eSports Betting Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global eSports Betting Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global eSports Betting Value and Growth Rate of LOL

4.3.2 Global eSports Betting Value and Growth Rate of CS:GO

4.3.3 Global eSports Betting Value and Growth Rate of Dota 2

4.3.4 Global eSports Betting Value and Growth Rate of Overwatch

4.3.5 Global eSports Betting Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global eSports Betting Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 eSports Betting Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global eSports Betting Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global eSports Betting Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global eSports Betting Consumption and Growth Rate of Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global eSports Betting Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global eSports Betting Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global eSports Betting Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global eSports Betting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global eSports Betting Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global eSports Betting Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America eSports Betting Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America eSports Betting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America eSports Betting Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America eSports Betting Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe eSports Betting Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe eSports Betting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe eSports Betting Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe eSports Betting Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific eSports Betting Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific eSports Betting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific eSports Betting Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific eSports Betting Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa eSports Betting Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa eSports Betting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa eSports Betting Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa eSports Betting Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America eSports Betting Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America eSports Betting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America eSports Betting Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America eSports Betting Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile eSports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Bet-at-home.com

12.1.1 Bet-at-home.com Basic Information

12.1.2 eSports Betting Product Introduction

12.1.3 Bet-at-home.com Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Bet365 Group

12.2.1 Bet365 Group Basic Information

12.2.2 eSports Betting Product Introduction

…continued

