Online Personals Dating Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Online Personals Dating Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Online Personals Dating Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Online Personals Dating Services market covered in Chapter 12:

OkCupid

Bumble

Lavalife

Happen

Tinder

eharmony

Match

Coffee Meets Bagel

Hinge

Mingle2

Zoosk

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Online Personals Dating Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Dating Apps

Dating Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Online Personals Dating Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Under 18 years old

18-34years old

Above 34 years old

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Online Personals Dating Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Online Personals Dating Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Online Personals Dating Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Personals Dating Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Online Personals Dating Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Online Personals Dating Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Online Personals Dating Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Online Personals Dating Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Online Personals Dating Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Online Personals Dating Services

3.3 Online Personals Dating Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Online Personals Dating Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Online Personals Dating Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Online Personals Dating Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Online Personals Dating Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Online Personals Dating Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Online Personals Dating Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online Personals Dating Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Online Personals Dating Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Online Personals Dating Services Value and Growth Rate of Dating Apps

4.3.2 Global Online Personals Dating Services Value and Growth Rate of Dating Services

4.4 Global Online Personals Dating Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Online Personals Dating Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Online Personals Dating Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Online Personals Dating Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Online Personals Dating Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Under 18 years old (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Online Personals Dating Services Consumption and Growth Rate of 18-34years old (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Online Personals Dating Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Above 34 years old (2015-2020)

6 Global Online Personals Dating Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Online Personals Dating Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Online Personals Dating Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Online Personals Dating Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Online Personals Dating Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Online Personals Dating Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Online Personals Dating Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Online Personals Dating Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Online Personals Dating Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Online Personals Dating Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Online Personals Dating Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Online Personals Dating Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Online Personals Dating Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Online Personals Dating Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Online Personals Dating Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Online Personals Dating Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Online Personals Dating Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

