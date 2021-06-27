Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services market covered in Chapter 12:

FireEye

Infoblox

Digital Shadows

Palo Alto Networks

Group-IB

HanSight

EclecticlQ

Kaspersky Lab

Skybox Security

Fox-IT

BlueCat

IntSights

Recorded Future

Secureworks

NormShield

RisklQ

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services

3.3 Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Value and Growth Rate of Web Services APIs

4.3.2 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Value and Growth Rate of Thin Client Applications

4.4 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom & IT (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

