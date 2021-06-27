Streaming Services Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Streaming Services industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Streaming Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Streaming Services market covered in Chapter 12:
Times Internet
NBCUniversal
Kanopy
Nine Entertainment
The Walt Disney Company
ViacomCBS
Netflix, Inc.
iflix Ltd
WarnerMedia
Amazon
ITV Studios
Ellation Inc
BroadwayHD
PCCW Media Group
Apple
MultiChoice Group
L.A. Theatre Works
ABS-CBN Corporation
Google
Televisa
Digital Theatre
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Streaming Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Theatrical
Online Streaming
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Streaming Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Media Player
Computer
Mobile Phone
Smart TV
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Streaming Services Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Streaming Services
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Streaming Services industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Streaming Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Streaming Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Streaming Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Streaming Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Streaming Services Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Streaming Services Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Streaming Services
3.3 Streaming Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Streaming Services
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Streaming Services
3.4 Market Distributors of Streaming Services
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Streaming Services Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Streaming Services Market, by Type
4.1 Global Streaming Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Streaming Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Streaming Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Streaming Services Value and Growth Rate of Theatrical
4.3.2 Global Streaming Services Value and Growth Rate of Online Streaming
4.4 Global Streaming Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Streaming Services Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Streaming Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Streaming Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Streaming Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Media Player (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Streaming Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Computer (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Streaming Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Mobile Phone (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Streaming Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart TV (2015-2020)
6 Global Streaming Services Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Streaming Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Streaming Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Streaming Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Streaming Services Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Streaming Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Streaming Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Streaming Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Streaming Services Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Streaming Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Streaming Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Streaming Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Streaming Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….CONTINUED
