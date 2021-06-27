Rail Transportation Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Rail Transportation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Rail Transportation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Rail Transportation market covered in Chapter 12:

Deutsche Bahn AG

Indian Railways

East Japan Railway

Russian Railways

MTR Hong Kong

Central Japan Railway

Norfolk Southern

CSX Transportation

West Japan Railway

Union Pacific Railroad

Canadian Pacific Railway

China Railway Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Rail Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Medium-Distance Passenger Transport

Long-Distance Passenger Transport

Short-Distance Passenger Transport

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Rail Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Adults

Children

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Rail Transportation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Rail Transportation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Rail Transportation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rail Transportation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Rail Transportation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Rail Transportation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Rail Transportation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rail Transportation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rail Transportation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Rail Transportation

3.3 Rail Transportation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rail Transportation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Rail Transportation

3.4 Market Distributors of Rail Transportation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Rail Transportation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Rail Transportation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Rail Transportation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rail Transportation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Rail Transportation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Rail Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Medium-Distance Passenger Transport

4.3.2 Global Rail Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Long-Distance Passenger Transport

4.3.3 Global Rail Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Short-Distance Passenger Transport

4.4 Global Rail Transportation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Rail Transportation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Rail Transportation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rail Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Rail Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Adults (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Rail Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Children (2015-2020)

6 Global Rail Transportation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Rail Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Rail Transportation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rail Transportation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Rail Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Rail Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Rail Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Rail Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Rail Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Rail Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Rail Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Rail Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Rail Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

