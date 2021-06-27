Universal Life Insurance Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Universal Life Insurance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Universal Life Insurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Universal Life Insurance market covered in Chapter 12:

Foresters Financial

Prudential

Penn Mutual Life

Lincoln National

Minnesota Life

Pacific Life

Transamerica

American National

Voya Financial

North American Company

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Universal Life Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Flexible Premium Universal Life

Fixed Premium Universal Life

Single Premium Universal Life

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Universal Life Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Universal Life Insurance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Universal Life Insurance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Universal Life Insurance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Universal Life Insurance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Universal Life Insurance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Universal Life Insurance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Universal Life Insurance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Universal Life Insurance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Universal Life Insurance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Universal Life Insurance

3.3 Universal Life Insurance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Universal Life Insurance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Universal Life Insurance

3.4 Market Distributors of Universal Life Insurance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Universal Life Insurance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Universal Life Insurance Market, by Type

4.1 Global Universal Life Insurance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Universal Life Insurance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Universal Life Insurance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Universal Life Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Flexible Premium Universal Life

4.3.2 Global Universal Life Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Fixed Premium Universal Life

4.3.3 Global Universal Life Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Single Premium Universal Life

4.4 Global Universal Life Insurance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Universal Life Insurance Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Universal Life Insurance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Universal Life Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Universal Life Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Agency (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Universal Life Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Brokers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Universal Life Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Bancassurance (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Universal Life Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Digital & Direct Channels (2015-2020)

6 Global Universal Life Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Universal Life Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Universal Life Insurance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Universal Life Insurance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Universal Life Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Universal Life Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Universal Life Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Universal Life Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Universal Life Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Universal Life Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Universal Life Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Universal Life Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Universal Life Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

