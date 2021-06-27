Meetings and Events Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Meetings and Events industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Meetings and Events market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Meetings and Events market covered in Chapter 12:

Precision Meetings & Events

Key Travel

FCM

BCD Group

The Special Event Company

Egencia LLC

CWT M&E Global

Maritz

Creative Group

Cvent

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Meetings and Events market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Conferences

Corporate Events

Trade Shows

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Meetings and Events market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

SME

Large Enterprise

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Meetings and Events Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Meetings and Events

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Meetings and Events industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Meetings and Events Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Meetings and Events Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Meetings and Events Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Meetings and Events Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Meetings and Events Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Meetings and Events Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Meetings and Events

3.3 Meetings and Events Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Meetings and Events

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Meetings and Events

3.4 Market Distributors of Meetings and Events

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Meetings and Events Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Meetings and Events Market, by Type

4.1 Global Meetings and Events Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Meetings and Events Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Meetings and Events Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Meetings and Events Value and Growth Rate of Conferences

4.3.2 Global Meetings and Events Value and Growth Rate of Corporate Events

4.3.3 Global Meetings and Events Value and Growth Rate of Trade Shows

4.4 Global Meetings and Events Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Meetings and Events Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Meetings and Events Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Meetings and Events Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Meetings and Events Consumption and Growth Rate of SME (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Meetings and Events Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprise (2015-2020)

6 Global Meetings and Events Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Meetings and Events Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Meetings and Events Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Meetings and Events Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Meetings and Events Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Meetings and Events Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Meetings and Events Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Meetings and Events Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Meetings and Events Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Meetings and Events Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Meetings and Events Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Meetings and Events Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Meetings and Events Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

