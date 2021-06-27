Anti-money Laundering Solution Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Anti-money Laundering Solution industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Anti-money Laundering Solution market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Anti-money Laundering Solution market covered in Chapter 12:

Ficrosoft

3i Infotech Ltd

EastNets Ltd

Acquilan Technologies Inc

Norkom Technologies Ltd

SAS Institute Inc

Accuity Birst Inc

Oracle Corp

Fiserv Inc

Ficrosoft Infor Global Solutions

TCS

NICE Actimize Inc

FIS

IBM

Cellent Finance Solutions AG

Infosys

ACI Worldwide Inc

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Anti-money Laundering Solution market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Anti-money Laundering Solution market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Anti-money Laundering Solution Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Anti-money Laundering Solution

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Anti-money Laundering Solution industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Anti-money Laundering Solution Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Anti-money Laundering Solution Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Anti-money Laundering Solution

3.3 Anti-money Laundering Solution Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Anti-money Laundering Solution

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Anti-money Laundering Solution

3.4 Market Distributors of Anti-money Laundering Solution

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Anti-money Laundering Solution Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market, by Type

4.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Value and Growth Rate of Transaction Monitoring Software

4.3.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Value and Growth Rate of Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

4.3.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Value and Growth Rate of Customer Identity Management Software

4.3.4 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Value and Growth Rate of Compliance Management Software

4.3.5 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Tier 1 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Tier 2 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Tier 3 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Consumption and Growth Rate of Tier 4 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

6 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Anti-money Laundering Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Anti-money Laundering Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-money Laundering Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Anti-money Laundering Solution Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Anti-money Laundering Solution Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Ficrosoft

12.1.1 Ficrosoft Basic Information

12.1.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.1.3 Ficrosoft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 3i Infotech Ltd

12.2.1 3i Infotech Ltd Basic Information

12.2.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.2.3 3i Infotech Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 EastNets Ltd

12.3.1 EastNets Ltd Basic Information

12.3.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.3.3 EastNets Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Acquilan Technologies Inc

12.4.1 Acquilan Technologies Inc Basic Information

12.4.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.4.3 Acquilan Technologies Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Norkom Technologies Ltd

12.5.1 Norkom Technologies Ltd Basic Information

12.5.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.5.3 Norkom Technologies Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 SAS Institute Inc

12.6.1 SAS Institute Inc Basic Information

12.6.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.6.3 SAS Institute Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Accuity Birst Inc

12.7.1 Accuity Birst Inc Basic Information

12.7.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.7.3 Accuity Birst Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Oracle Corp

12.8.1 Oracle Corp Basic Information

12.8.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.8.3 Oracle Corp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Fiserv Inc

12.9.1 Fiserv Inc Basic Information

12.9.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.9.3 Fiserv Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Ficrosoft Infor Global Solutions

12.10.1 Ficrosoft Infor Global Solutions Basic Information

12.10.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.10.3 Ficrosoft Infor Global Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 TCS

12.11.1 TCS Basic Information

12.11.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.11.3 TCS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 NICE Actimize Inc

12.12.1 NICE Actimize Inc Basic Information

12.12.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.12.3 NICE Actimize Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 FIS

12.13.1 FIS Basic Information

12.13.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.13.3 FIS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 IBM

12.14.1 IBM Basic Information

12.14.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.14.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Cellent Finance Solutions AG

12.15.1 Cellent Finance Solutions AG Basic Information

12.15.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.15.3 Cellent Finance Solutions AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Infosys

12.16.1 Infosys Basic Information

12.16.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.16.3 Infosys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 ACI Worldwide Inc

12.17.1 ACI Worldwide Inc Basic Information

12.17.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Introduction

12.17.3 ACI Worldwide Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

…continued

