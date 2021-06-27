Educational Toys & Learning Toys Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Educational Toys & Learning Toys industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Educational Toys & Learning Toys market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Educational Toys & Learning Toys market covered in Chapter 12:

BanBao

Gigotoys

PLAYMOBIL

Vtech

LEGO

MGA Entertainment

Spin Master

Goldlok Toys

Mattel

Bandai

Guangdong Loongon

Ravensburger

ShanTou LianHuan Toys and Crafts

Guangdong Qman Culture Communication

Hasbro

Osmo (Tangible Play Inc.)

TAKARA TOMY

Leapfrog

Safari

Simba-Dickie Group

Giochi Preziosi

MindWare

Amazon

Melissa and Doug

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Educational Toys & Learning Toys market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Educational Toys & Learning Toys market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Infant/Preschool Toys

Age 6-8

Age Between 9-11

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Educational Toys & Learning Toys Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Educational Toys & Learning Toys

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Educational Toys & Learning Toys industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Educational Toys & Learning Toys Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Educational Toys & Learning Toys Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Educational Toys & Learning Toys

3.3 Educational Toys & Learning Toys Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Educational Toys & Learning Toys

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Educational Toys & Learning Toys

3.4 Market Distributors of Educational Toys & Learning Toys

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Educational Toys & Learning Toys Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market, by Type

4.1 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Growth Rate of Activity Toys

4.3.2 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Growth Rate of Games and Puzzles

4.3.3 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Growth Rate of Construction Toys

4.3.4 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Growth Rate of Dolls and Accessories

4.3.5 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Growth Rate of Outdoor and Sports Toys

4.3.6 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Consumption and Growth Rate of Infant/Preschool Toys (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Consumption and Growth Rate of Age 6-8 (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Consumption and Growth Rate of Age Between 9-11 (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Educational Toys & Learning Toys Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Educational Toys & Learning Toys Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Educational Toys & Learning Toys Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Educational Toys & Learning Toys Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Educational Toys & Learning Toys Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Educational Toys & Learning Toys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

